Can't blink. Won't blink. Block out the noise.

Ed Orgeron's repeated insistence that the LSU football team has not and will not lend an eye or ear away from its focused preparation for the fast-approaching kickoff has turned the phrases into near-mantras.

The theme is both unsurprising — given the importance of the 2018 season for the program under Orgeron — and increasingly necessary — as the potential distractions continue to mount.

"(Special assistant) Derek (Ponamsky) lets me know what the pulse is out there," he said. "And sometimes he tells me stuff I don't wanna hear, but we've gotta deal with it. Stuff happens. Life happens. But you know we've gotta focus in on the task at hand and focus in on what we can control everyday."

Many projections already pegged the Tigers to finish the pivotal campaign at 7-5, or 8-4.

Then came some wicked curveballs.

LSU suffered another pair of blows Wednesday and Thursday — one self-inflicted and the other at the hands of the NCAA.

For the second time in six days, the program confirmed Wednesday that a standout sophomore would be suspended indefinitely.

Linebacker Tyler Taylor joined offensive lineman Ed Ingram in an at least temporary ban from the team.

"That's a legal matter, and we're not gonna comment on it," Orgeron said when asked how he addressed the team in the wake of reports of Taylor's May 31 arrest for his alleged involvement in a Jan. 8 robbery in Cummings, Ga.

Specifics on Ingram's violations of team rules remain thus far unconfirmed.

But the end result is two likely key contributors with a combined 26 appearances and 17 starts being unavailable to help a squad whose 2018 outlook was already predicted by many to fall shy of the program's typical standards.

Less than 24 hours later, LSU received word Thursday that optimism for junior cornerback Kristian Fulton's immediate reinstatement had not come to fruition.

"Everybody was disappointed," Orgeron said. "Obviously we thought the outcome was gonna come the other way. Our whole team was disappointed. Our whole coaching staff was disappointed. But, you know, we can't blink. That's the circumstance. We've gotta deal with it."

Those absences hurt from a personnel standpoint, particularly when added atop the mix of various injuries to other key players such as Andraez "Greedy" Williams and Ed Alexander.

But they present opportunities for distraction and excuse that are glaring.

Note: We haven't even mentioned the undetermined quarterback battle that somehow still might be garnering the bulk of the headlines.

The circumstances are ripe for a team to lose focus and cohesion at a juncture already packed with pressure and uncertainty.

But the Tigers may very well also have a core group of internal leaders more capable of avoiding those missteps than most teams.

""I just think there are so many good 18's on this team, so many guys who have gone through adversity and just been really good and could've donned the jersey so, so well," senior tight end Foster Moreau said last week after being awarded the honor of wearing the program's No. 18 this fall. "Those guys were the first guys to walk up and congratulate me. It was surreal. It was really cool.

"That's how I know this is how this is a good team. This is an incredible team, because everyone's selfless. They want your success. Winners want to see other winners win, and these guys were coming up saying, 'Hey, man, congratulations. This is a huge honor. You deserve it.'"

Moreau mentioned senior offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield, senior running back Nicholas Brossette, senior safety John Battle IV, junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence and junior linebacker Devin White among other candidates for No. 18.

Those leaders, plus a few veterans, were among the biggest reasons to think LSU could exceed expectations this season — even before the recent developments.

And they are just the type of leaders who might be able to help the team navigate the distractions and stay the course.

The first step now appears to be simply surviving fall camp in unison.

If the the Tigers can manage to do that and kick off the season with some positive momentum, what's to say they won't be all the more prepared to handle any further adversity awaiting them just as effectively?

"Block out the noise," Orgeron said. "During the season, stuff's gonna happen. It's college football. We talk about blocking out the noise. We talk about protecting the team. We say some things internally with the football team. We'll address matters that we have to address — things we should do, things we shouldn't do, and we keep that within the team and move forward."

Can't blink? Won't blink?

Right now, LSU can't afford to.

But there remains reason to believe the Tigers might have a group to somehow rise to that challenge, rally together and bring a little noise of their own.

They certainly have the correct slogans in mind, at any rate.