The Tigers had just finished three consecutive years with a losing Southeastern Conference record. LSU’s overall SEC mark in that stretch was 6-13-3. In Dietzel’s first season, the Tigers’ losing ways continued as they went 2-3-1 in the SEC.

However, Dietzel was able to convince a Baton Rouge high school standout to join the LSU football program in 1956. Billy Cannon, an all-state football player and a state champion in track at Istrouma High School, opted to stay home for college.

With Cannon limited to freshman football in 1956, Dietzel watched the Tigers win just one of six SEC games. But, help was on the way when Cannon became eligible one season later. In Cannon’s sophomore year, LSU went 4-4 in conference games.

The 1957 season set the tone for two spectacular seasons for the Tigers. First, there was an undefeated 1958 campaign when LSU won its first national championship. The Tigers capped an 11-0 season by defeating Clemson 7-0 in the Sugar Bowl. Cannon was an All-America back.

Cannon nearly led LSU to another national championship in 1959. Cannon’s famous Halloween night 89-yard punt return for a touchdown gave the Tigers a 7-3 victory against Ole Miss. But, LSU’s 19-game winning streak and its national title hopes ended a week later in a 14-13 loss at Tennessee.

Cannon became the Tigers’ first and, so far, only Heisman Trophy winner in 1959. For a second consecutive year, Cannon was selected an All-America back.

LSU did not win another national championship until 2003. That’s the reason a football-mad state like Louisiana truly loved Cannon. On Wednesday afternoon, thousands of people paid their respects to Cannon, who died Sunday.

The visitation and the funeral for Cannon were held at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on campus. Even though the Tigers have enjoyed great success since 2000 under former coaches Nick Saban and Les Miles, Cannon is still considered Numero Uno among LSU football players.

There is something quite meaningful about accomplishing a task for the first time. Under Cannon and Dietzel, the Tigers went from SEC also-ran to national championships in a short span of time. In his three-year career, Cannon rushed for almost 1,900 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Cannon had some down periods in his life after LSU. He played professional football for the Houston Oilers, Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. However, Cannon had more personal success as a tight end with the Raiders.

In the 1980s, Cannon spent 2½ years in prison due to a counterfeiting scheme. Cannon’s election into the College Football Hall of Fame was rescinded because of his admission of guilt for that crime. Cannon went back into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Cannon was a dentist at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola from 1995 until the time of his death. Inmates at the prison made and paid for Cannon’s casket – showing their love for the man.

LSU has experienced its best period of football since the turn of the century. The Tigers have won two national championships and four SEC titles since 2000. LSU has not finished with a losing record since 1999.

Still, it is Billy Cannon who is considered Mr. Football at LSU. No one will ever wear No. 20 on the football field for the Tigers. No matter what happens in the future of LSU football, Cannon will always be the pinnacle of the mountain for Tigers supporters.