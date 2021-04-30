 TigerDetails - Carolina Panthers select Terrace Marshall Jr. in 2nd round of NFL Draft
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 20:12:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Carolina Panthers select Terrace Marshall Jr. in 2nd round of NFL Draft

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

Terrace Marshall Jr. became the second LSU player taken in the 2021 NFL Draft when the Carolina Panthers selected him in the second round, the 59th overall pick, on Friday.

Marshall will reunite with Joe Brady, the offensive coordinator of the Panthers that coached him at LSU in 2019 when Brady was the passing game coordinator.

Marshall capped his LSU career with 23 receiving touchdowns, the fourth-highest total in school history, to go along with 106 receptions for 1,594 yards in 32 games.

Marshall is one of only six players in LSU history with at 1,500 receiving yards and 20 TDs to his credit. He caught at least one pass in 27 of the 32 games in which he saw action and had four games of at least 100-yards in his career with eight games with at least two TD receptions.

Marshall was the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana for the 2018 class. He caught 55 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns with 22.7 yards per reception during the 2016 season, but was sidelined during his senior year due to injury.

