Center Lloyd Cushenberry heading to the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos selected LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry with the No. 83 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Broncos went wide receiver with their first two picks: Jerry Jeudy at No. 15 and KJ Hamler at No. 46 overall, followed by cornerback Michael Ojemudia at No. 77.
Cushenberry was the first offensive linemen to be honored with the No. 18 jersey while at LSU. Cushenberry was the ninth Tiger picked, tying a school record, with four rounds to go.
LSU Tigers drafted:
Joe Burrow - No. 1, Cincinnati Bengals
K'Lavon Chaisson - No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars
Justin Jefferson - No. 22, Minnesota Vikings
Patrick Queen - No. 28, Baltimore Ravens
Clyde Edwards-Helaire - No. 32, Kansas City Chiefs
Grant Delpit - No. 44, Cleveland Browns
Kristian Fulton - No. 61, Tennessee Titans
Damien Lewis - No. 69 Seattle Seahawks
Lloyd Cushenberry - No. 83 Denver Broncos
