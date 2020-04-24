The Denver Broncos selected LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry with the No. 83 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Broncos went wide receiver with their first two picks: Jerry Jeudy at No. 15 and KJ Hamler at No. 46 overall, followed by cornerback Michael Ojemudia at No. 77.

Cushenberry was the first offensive linemen to be honored with the No. 18 jersey while at LSU. Cushenberry was the ninth Tiger picked, tying a school record, with four rounds to go.

LSU Tigers drafted:

Joe Burrow - No. 1, Cincinnati Bengals

K'Lavon Chaisson - No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars

Justin Jefferson - No. 22, Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Queen - No. 28, Baltimore Ravens

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - No. 32, Kansas City Chiefs

Grant Delpit - No. 44, Cleveland Browns

Kristian Fulton - No. 61, Tennessee Titans

Damien Lewis - No. 69 Seattle Seahawks

Lloyd Cushenberry - No. 83 Denver Broncos



