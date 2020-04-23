The Kansas City Chiefs selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former LSU running back was the last player picked in the first round and the first running back taken in this year's draft.

The Super Bowl Champions are getting a 5-foot-7 and 207 bowling ball-type of player with a low center of gravity. Edwards-Helaire played a major role in LSU's championship run during 2019 with 1,415 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries as a junior. He also hauled in 55 receptions for 453 yards and a touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire was the fifth LSU Tiger drafted in the first round, behind Joe Burrow (Bengals), K'Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars), Justin Jefferson (Vikings) and Patrick Queen (Ravens).