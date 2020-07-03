TigerDetails - Chris Hilton breaks down his LSU commitment; recruit he wants to join him

Rivals100 wide receiver Chris Hilton committed to LSU over Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M and Notre Dame on Friday.

You can watch the commitment video HERE, which was produced by TigerDetails.com.

The Zachary native talks about why he picked LSU, his relationship with Mickey Joseph and names the other in-state recruit he wants to join him as a Tiger.

Hilton is currently ranked as the No. 55 player in the Class of 2021, per Rivals. He is the No. 2-ranked prospect in the state and the No. 10-ranked wide receiver in the class.



