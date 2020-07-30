Christmas in July: LSU punter commit Peyton Todd's recruiting wish list
Of LSU's 16 commitments in the 2021 class, Peyton Todd was the first on board and the West Monroe punter has enjoyed watching the Tigers' class come together over the last year."It's been great. I ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news