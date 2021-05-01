TigerDetails - Cincinnati Bengals add LSU DT Tyler Shelvin in fourth round of NFL Draft

Move over, Cleveland.

In-state and divisional rival Cincinnati appears to be trying to enter the conversation for LSU North.

The Bengals selected defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin on Saturday in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with the No. 122 pick overall.

The Northside and Notre Dame product from Lafayette joined first-round picks Joe Burrow last year and Ja'Marr Chase on Thursday with the organization.

Cincinnati also selected Tulane defensive lineman Cameron Sample earlier in the round.

The nose tackle only played two years at LSU and opted out in 2020. He appeared in 21 games, starting 14 times during that time and finished with 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack.