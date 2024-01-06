LSU got its future quarterback. The Class of 2025's top gunslinger, Bryce Underwood, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday. Underwood, a five-star pro style quarterback, pledged to LSU over Alabama and Michigan. The nation's second-best prospect joined a recruiting class with the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 3 running back in Dakorien Moore and Harlem Berry, respectively. The addition of Underwood moved LSU to No. 2 in the 2025 Recruiting Team Rankings.

Advertisement

Locking down the state's top talent in the Class of 2024, the Tigers made quick work in the current recruiting cycle, grabbing their second out-of-state No. 1 recruit. Underwood ranked the top player in Michigan, according to Rivals.com. LSU's 2025 class is now at eight commits, following Underwood's pledge. Berry joined the commitment list Wednesday, announcing his decision at Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.

2025 LSU Football Commitment List Name Position Stars Rating Harlem Berry RB 6 Keylan Moses ILB 5.9 TaRon Francis WR 5.8 Dakorien Moore WR 6.1 John David LeFleur TE 5.7 Brett Bordelon OT 5.8 Jaylen Bell CB 5.8