Class of 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood commits to LSU
LSU got its future quarterback.
The Class of 2025's top gunslinger, Bryce Underwood, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday. Underwood, a five-star pro style quarterback, pledged to LSU over Alabama and Michigan.
The nation's second-best prospect joined a recruiting class with the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 3 running back in Dakorien Moore and Harlem Berry, respectively. The addition of Underwood moved LSU to No. 2 in the 2025 Recruiting Team Rankings.
Locking down the state's top talent in the Class of 2024, the Tigers made quick work in the current recruiting cycle, grabbing their second out-of-state No. 1 recruit. Underwood ranked the top player in Michigan, according to Rivals.com.
LSU's 2025 class is now at eight commits, following Underwood's pledge. Berry joined the commitment list Wednesday, announcing his decision at Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.
|Name
|Position
|Stars
|Rating
|
Harlem Berry
|
RB
|
6
|
Keylan Moses
|
ILB
|
5.9
|
TaRon Francis
|
WR
|
5.8
|
Dakorien Moore
|
WR
|
6.1
|
John David LeFleur
|
TE
|
5.7
|
Brett Bordelon
|
OT
|
5.8
|
Jaylen Bell
|
CB
|
5.8
LSU entered Saturday with seven total commits and 995 points, according to the 2025 Recruiting Team Rankings. The addition of Underwood pushed the Tigers past Alabama into second place with 1,228 points, 219 shy of tying Notre Dame for first.
The Tigers locked down the borders in the Class of 2024, signing nine of the top-10 Louisiana recruits in the cycle. Now the staff, under coach Brian Kelly, has another level of sights: restore the tradition of premier talent at LSU.
