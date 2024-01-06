Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Class of 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood commits to LSU

Bryce Underwood
Bryce Underwood
Kenny Van Doren • Death Valley Insider
Recruiting Analyst
@thevandalorian
Kenny covers LSU recruiting for Rivals. He is a 2023 graduate of the University of Missouri, where he covered the 2022 Missouri football team for the Columbia Missourian.

LSU got its future quarterback.

The Class of 2025's top gunslinger, Bryce Underwood, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday. Underwood, a five-star pro style quarterback, pledged to LSU over Alabama and Michigan.

The nation's second-best prospect joined a recruiting class with the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 3 running back in Dakorien Moore and Harlem Berry, respectively. The addition of Underwood moved LSU to No. 2 in the 2025 Recruiting Team Rankings.

Advertisement

Locking down the state's top talent in the Class of 2024, the Tigers made quick work in the current recruiting cycle, grabbing their second out-of-state No. 1 recruit. Underwood ranked the top player in Michigan, according to Rivals.com.

LSU's 2025 class is now at eight commits, following Underwood's pledge. Berry joined the commitment list Wednesday, announcing his decision at Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.

2025 LSU Football Commitment List
Name Position Stars Rating

Harlem Berry

RB

6

Keylan Moses

ILB

5.9

TaRon Francis

WR

5.8

Dakorien Moore

WR

6.1

John David LeFleur

TE

5.7

Brett Bordelon

OT

5.8

Jaylen Bell

CB

5.8
LSU entered Saturday third in the 2025 Recruiting Team Rankings, according to Rivals.com.

LSU entered Saturday with seven total commits and 995 points, according to the 2025 Recruiting Team Rankings. The addition of Underwood pushed the Tigers past Alabama into second place with 1,228 points, 219 shy of tying Notre Dame for first.

The Tigers locked down the borders in the Class of 2024, signing nine of the top-10 Louisiana recruits in the cycle. Now the staff, under coach Brian Kelly, has another level of sights: restore the tradition of premier talent at LSU.

Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Quad

Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement