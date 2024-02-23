Three months ago, LSU jumped in on Dorian Barney. Former Tigers cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples extended an offer in early November before Barney visited for the final regular-season game of the year against Texas A&M on Nov. 25. After Steeples was dismissed in early January, Barney didn't have much communication with the LSU staff. Yet the addition of Corey Raymond as the secondary coach brought a familiar face back to not only Baton Rouge. Raymond recruited Barney, a Suwanee (GA) Peachtree Ridge product, while on staff at Florida. Getting him on campus last April, Raymond built an early relationship with the Class of 2026 recruit.

Raymond recently reconnected with Barney as the staffer picks up conversations with his previous targets from his time at Florida. To Barney, this sparked his interest in the Tigers again as he eyes a return to Baton Rouge this spring. “It’s been pretty good,” Barney said about his recent communication with LSU. “I talked to Coach Ray, and that conversation went pretty well.”