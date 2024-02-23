Class of 2026 four-star cornerback Dorian Barney wants to get back to LSU
Three months ago, LSU jumped in on Dorian Barney. Former Tigers cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples extended an offer in early November before Barney visited for the final regular-season game of the year against Texas A&M on Nov. 25.
After Steeples was dismissed in early January, Barney didn't have much communication with the LSU staff. Yet the addition of Corey Raymond as the secondary coach brought a familiar face back to not only Baton Rouge.
Raymond recruited Barney, a Suwanee (GA) Peachtree Ridge product, while on staff at Florida. Getting him on campus last April, Raymond built an early relationship with the Class of 2026 recruit.
Raymond recently reconnected with Barney as the staffer picks up conversations with his previous targets from his time at Florida. To Barney, this sparked his interest in the Tigers again as he eyes a return to Baton Rouge this spring.
“It’s been pretty good,” Barney said about his recent communication with LSU. “I talked to Coach Ray, and that conversation went pretty well.”
While on his unofficial visit, Barney came to love LSU. He found himself "free" and not just trapped on campus.
"I still have my options open," Barney said in November. "I'm not committed to anywhere yet, but LSU has a special place in my heart right now."
