TigerDetails - Clemson LB Mike Jones Jr. officially transfers to LSU

LSU officially added to its 2021 class with Clemson linebacker transfer Mike Jones Jr.

Ed Orgeron mentioned linebacker being an immediate need for the Tigers going into 2021 season and turned to the transfer portal to find Jones.

The 6-foot, 220-pounder played in 10 games for Clemson in 2020, racking up 26 total tackles, two interceptions, half a sack and one forced fumble.

When Jones signed with Clemson in 2018, he was considered a four-star outside linebacker prospect, according to Rivals, who played at IMG Academy.