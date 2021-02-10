TigerDetails - Clemson LB Mike Jones Jr. officially transfers to LSU

Clemson LB Mike Jones Jr. officially transfers to LSU
LSU officially added to its 2021 class with Clemson linebacker transfer Mike Jones Jr.
Ed Orgeron mentioned linebacker being an immediate need for the Tigers going into 2021 season and turned to the transfer portal to find Jones.
The 6-foot, 220-pounder played in 10 games for Clemson in 2020, racking up 26 total tackles, two interceptions, half a sack and one forced fumble.
When Jones signed with Clemson in 2018, he was considered a four-star outside linebacker prospect, according to Rivals, who played at IMG Academy.
The Tigers now have one open spot remaining in the 2021 class after signing Jones Wednesday and Brian Thomas Jr. on Tuesday. LSU already signed LBs Greg Penn III and JUCO prospect Navonteque Strong in December.
LSU lost its starting 2020 LB Jabril Cox, who entered the NFL Draft, but returns Damone Clark, Micah Baskerville, along with Josh White, Phillip Webb and Antoine Sampah.
