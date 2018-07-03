Dan Radakovich spent five years of his professional career as the right-hand man for Skip Bertman in LSU’s athletic department.

In 2006, Radakovich left the Tigers to become the athletic director at Georgia Tech. Radakovich ran the Yellow Jackets’ athletic department for about 6½ years before moving to another Atlantic Coast Conference school.

Radakovich has been the athletic director at Clemson since October of 2012. In the recently completed academic year, Radakovich ran the only department among power conference schools in which the football, men’s basketball and baseball teams all had a winning percentage of at least .667.

Clemson’s football team finished with a 12-2 record and participated in the college football playoffs for a third straight year. The Clemson basketball team went 25-10, while its baseball team had a 47-16 record. Only Oregon State and Stanford’s baseball teams had a better record than Clemson.

Ten power conference schools had two of their three major sports win at least to-thirds of their games. The two Southeastern Conference schools to accomplish that feat were not the expected ones – Auburn (10-4 in football, 26-8 in basketball) and Mississippi State (9-4 in football. 25-12 in basketball).

Four ACC schools had two of the three top sports log a .667 winning percentage – Duke (basketball, baseball), Miami (football, basketball), North Carolina (basketball, baseball) and North Carolina State (football, baseball).

The Big Ten Conference had three schools win at least two-thirds of their games in the major three sports – Michigan State (football, basketball), Ohio State (football, basketball) and Penn State (football, basketball). The last power league school in this group was the Big 12’s Texas Tech (basketball, baseball).

LSU only had its football team record a .667 winning percentage at 9-4. The last academic year in which just one of the Tigers’ big three sports won at least two-thirds of their games was 2010-11. In that academic year, only the football team had a .667 winning percentage (11-2).

Over the last five academic years, Louisville has had 12 of its 15 big-three sports finish with at least a .667 winning percentage – three times in football, four times in basketball and five times in baseball.

Louisville is the only power conference school with a better mark than LSU in this five-year stretch. The Tigers have had nine of their top three sports end with at least a .667 winning percentage – four times in football, one time in basketball and four times in baseball.

Three other power league schools have the same number as LSU – Clemson, Florida State and Ohio State. Right behind LSU in the SEC is Florida with eight of its big-three teams having at least a .667 winning percentage.

There are ten coaches who have won two-thirds of their games in each of the last five seasons. Six of those coaches are in basketball – Duke’s Mike Kzyzewski, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, Virginia’s Tony Bennett, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Kentucky’s John Calipari and Arizona’s Sean Miller.

Just three football coaches have shown this pattern of sustained winning at a high level – Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Ohio State’s Urban Meyer and Alabama’s Nick Saban. Louisville’s Dan McDonnell is the only baseball coach with five straight seasons of at least a .667 winning percentage.

There are 11 coaches in the next level of having a .667 winning percentage in four of the last five seasons. Six of these individuals coach baseball – LSU’s Paul Mainieri, Florida’s Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida State’s Mike Martin, TCU’s Jim Schlossnagle, Texas Tech’s Tim Tadlock and Oregon State’s Pat Casey.

Three basketball coaches are in the second level – Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, West Virginia’s Bob Huggins and Oregon’s Dana Altman. Two football coaches are in this group – Michigan State’s Mark D’Antonio and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy.

Two of the 21 aforementioned coaches won national championships in 2017-18 – Saban in football with Alabama and Casey in baseball with Oregon State. A non-power league school – Villanova under Jay Wright – won the basketball national title. All three of these coaches have won multiple national titles.





Here are the number of times a current power conference school had a .667 winning percentage in football, men’s basketball and baseball over the last five academic years.

ACC

Louisville: 12 (football, 3; basketball, 4; baseball, 5)

Clemson: 9 (football, 5; basketball, 1; baseball, 3)

Florida State: 9 (football, 4; basketball, 1; baseball, 4)

Duke: 8 (football, 2; basketball, 5; baseball, 1)

Miami: 8 (football, 3; basketball, 2; baseball, 3)

North Carolina: 8 (football, 1; basketball, 5; baseball, 2)

Virginia: 7 (basketball, 5; baseball, 2)

Notre Dame: 6 (football, 3; basketball, 3)

Virginia Tech: 3 (football, 2; basketball, 1)

Georgia Tech: 2 (football, 2)

North Carolina State: 2 (football, 1; baseball, 1)

Pittsburgh: 1 (basketball, 1)

Syracuse: 1 (basketball, 1)

Wake Forest: 1 (baseball, 1)

Boston College: 0

BIG 10

Ohio State: 9 (football, 5; basketball, 3; baseball, 1)

Michigan State: 8 (football, 4; basketball, 4)

Wisconsin: 8 (football, 5; basketball, 3)

Michigan: 6 (football, 2; basketball, 3; baseball, 1)

Nebraska: 4 (football, 3; basketball, 1)

Indiana: 3 (baseball, 3)

Iowa: 3 (football, 1; basketball, 1; baseball, 1)

Maryland: 3 (basketball, 3)

Minnesota: 3 (football, 1; basketball, 1; baseball, 1)

Northwestern: 3 (football, 2; basketball, 1)

Penn State: 3 (football, 2; basketball, 1)

Purdue: 3 (basketball, 3)

Illinois: 1 (baseball, 1)

Rutgers: 0

BIG 12

TCU: 7 (football, 3; baseball, 4)

Baylor: 6 (football, 3; basketball, 3)

Oklahoma: 6 (football, 3; basketball, 3)

Kansas: 5 (basketball, 5)

Oklahoma State: 5 (football, 4; baseball, 1)

Texas Tech: 5 (basketball, 1; baseball, 4)

West Virginia: 5 (football, 1; basketball, 4)

Iowa State: 3 (basketball, 3)

Kansas State: 3 (football, 2; basketball, 1)

Texas: 2 (basketball, 1; baseball, 1)

PAC-12

Oregon: 8 (football, 3; basketball, 4; baseball, 1)

Arizona: 7 (football, 1; basketball, 5; baseball, 1)

Southern California: 6 (football, 4; basketball, 2)

Stanford: 5 (football, 3; baseball, 2)

Utah: 5 (football, 3; basketball, 2)

Oregon State: 4 (baseball, 4)

UCLA: 4 (football, 2; basketball, 1; baseball, 1)

Washington: 4 (football, 3; baseball, 1)

Arizona State: 2 (football, 2)

Washington State: 2 (football, 2)

California: 1 (basketball, 1)

Colorado: 1 (football, 1)

SEC

LSU: 9 (football, 4; basketball, 1; baseball, 4)

Florida: 8 (football, 2; basketball, 2; baseball, 4)

Alabama: 5 (football, 5)

Kentucky: 5 (basketball, 5)

Ole Miss: 5 (football, 2; baseball, 3)

Mississippi State: 5 (football, 3; basketball, 1; baseball, 1)

South Carolina: 5 (football, 1; basketball, 2; baseball, 2)

Arkansas: 4 (basketball, 2; baseball, 2)

Texas A&M: 4 (football, 1; basketball, 1; baseball, 2)

Vanderbilt: 4 (football, 1; baseball, 3)

Auburn: 3 (football, 2; basketball, 1)

Georgia: 3 (football, 3)

Tennessee: 3 (football, 2; basketball, 1)

Missouri: 2 (football, 2)