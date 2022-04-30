Cleveland Browns draft record-setting LSU kicker Cade York

One of the top kickers in LSU history added one more piece of history to his résumé for good measure.

The Cleveland Browns made Cade York the program's first kicker selected in an NFL Draft when they chose him in the fourth round Saturday at No. 124 overall.

He joins other former Tigers such as long snapper Blake Ferguson in 2020, return man Trindon Holliday in 2010 and punter Donnie Jones in 2004 on a short list of specialists drafted out of LSU.

York is also the NFL's highest drafted kicker since Roberto Aguayo in 2016.

He joins defensive backs Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams, linebacker Jacob Phillips and offensive lineman Ethan Pocic and free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry listed on Cleveland's current roster.

York holds LSU's records of 15 field goals of 50 yards or longer in a career and six field goals of 50 yards or longer in a season.

The McKinney, Texas, native is also the only player in school history to kick multiple 50-yard field goals in a single game, having done so once as a freshman against Texas A&M and again as a junior against McNeese State.

York finished his three-year career 54-for-66 (81.8%) on field goals and 164-for-168 (97.6%) on extra points, including a record 118 consecutive makes.

His 89 PATs and 152 points scored by kicking in 2019 are both LSU single-season records, and hIs 54 field goals and 336 points scored by kicking both rank No. 2 for a career.

York became the fifth former Tiger taken in this year's draft.

Houston took cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on Thursday with the No. 3 overall pick.

Minnesota chose guard Ed Ingram at No. 59 overall Friday during the second round, and the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers selected cornerback Cordale Flott and running back Tyrion Davis-Price, respectively, in the third round at No. 81 and No. 93.