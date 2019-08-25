A large portion of 2020 LSU commits took to the field this weekend in season openers for their high school teams. Some played games, other scrimmaged and clips emerged of many making the kind of plays that made Ed Orgeron and his staff pursue the promising prospects.

.. @LSUfootball commit TJ Finley in scrimmage vs East Jeff to his brother Cody Finley for the score .. nice combo .. @wgnosports - more highlights on Friday Night Football presented by the @SugarBowlNola @nola38 at 11 @WGNOtv at midnight #wgnosports pic.twitter.com/iW5oCj3ERQ — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) August 23, 2019

Finley was a reported 8-13 for 210 yards and a touchdown.

Great to win our first game of the season vs a tough Jefferson team! #warriors pic.twitter.com/2HXQMRCqDe — Max Johnson (@qbmjohnson2020) August 24, 2019

LSU's other quarterback commit, Georgia's Max Johnson, made one helluva play during opening night that gives everyone an example of the kind of talent he brings to the table.

Couldn’t have had a better start for the LSU boys from St Francis... Tackle For Loss by @DemonClowney and @jordantoles23 getting screwed with a INT that was called back... #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/ZTsxd1RTR4 — 🐯Geaux🐯Tigers (@j_samuelson88) August 24, 2019

LSU safety commit Jordan Toles came up with a great interception on the first drive for his St. Frances team, but it was called back in the end. Nevertheless, the talented prospect flashed the ability that forced safeties coach Bill Busch to move Toles to the top of his board.

Mr Pick 6 Elias Ricks | IMG Academy @Eliasricks2020 pic.twitter.com/vHc9097hgg — UnderTheRadar (@_UnderTheRadar_) August 24, 2019

Elias Ricks did was Elias Ricks does in his first game for IMG Academy. The opposing quarterback thought he had an easy out route only to find Mr. Interception waiting for the delivery on his way to a pick six.

Here are the first two snaps of the year for #LSU DL commit Jaquelin Roy. He blows both up in the backfield.



Forced a hurried throw on the third snap.. @Geaux247 pic.twitter.com/Rqcf7QRhWF — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) August 22, 2019

LSU defensive line commit Jaquelin Roy was disruptive, as always, blowing up the first two plays of his senior season.