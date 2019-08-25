News More News
Clips of LSU commits making plays in their first action as seniors

Jimmy Smith
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

A large portion of 2020 LSU commits took to the field this weekend in season openers for their high school teams.

Some played games, other scrimmaged and clips emerged of many making the kind of plays that made Ed Orgeron and his staff pursue the promising prospects.

Finley was a reported 8-13 for 210 yards and a touchdown.

LSU's other quarterback commit, Georgia's Max Johnson, made one helluva play during opening night that gives everyone an example of the kind of talent he brings to the table.

LSU safety commit Jordan Toles came up with a great interception on the first drive for his St. Frances team, but it was called back in the end. Nevertheless, the talented prospect flashed the ability that forced safeties coach Bill Busch to move Toles to the top of his board.

Elias Ricks did was Elias Ricks does in his first game for IMG Academy. The opposing quarterback thought he had an easy out route only to find Mr. Interception waiting for the delivery on his way to a pick six.

LSU defensive line commit Jaquelin Roy was disruptive, as always, blowing up the first two plays of his senior season.

WR commit Rakim Jarrett gets behind defenders for an easy score.

