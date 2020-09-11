TigerDetails - Clyde Edwards-Helaire shines in Week 1: 'I'm kind of just floating.'

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, the 2020 season opener for the NFL, and in his debut, former LSU star back Clyde Edwards-Helaire shined on national television.

Although, Edwards-Helaire's talent for making people miss is likely not a surprise for Tiger fans who last saw him running all over Clemson in the title game in January.

Edwards-Helaire scored his first touchdown on a 27-yard run, which he made Texans safety Justin Reid, another Baton Rouge-area product, miss as he raced to the end zone.

He finished the game with with 138 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in the Chiefs' 34-20 victory over the Texans.

During the postgame interview, Edwards-Helaire felt like he could play two more quarters.