TigerDetails - Clyde Edwards-Helaire shines in Week 1: 'I'm kind of just floating.'

Clyde Edwards-Helaire shines in Week 1: 'I'm kind of just floating.'

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, the 2020 season opener for the NFL, and in his debut, former LSU star back Clyde Edwards-Helaire shined on national television.

Although, Edwards-Helaire's talent for making people miss is likely not a surprise for Tiger fans who last saw him running all over Clemson in the title game in January.

Edwards-Helaire scored his first touchdown on a 27-yard run, which he made Texans safety Justin Reid, another Baton Rouge-area product, miss as he raced to the end zone.

He finished the game with with 138 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in the Chiefs' 34-20 victory over the Texans.

During the postgame interview, Edwards-Helaire felt like he could play two more quarters.

