Since he’s suddenly the old man in the LSU running back meeting room, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is wondering how time has flown by.

He’s not the fresh-faced freshman from Baton Rouge’s Catholic High who hung on every word from veterans Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams two years ago.

He’s not even the sophomore from last season who ran for 658 yards and seven TDs as a backup to senior starter Nick Brossette.

Now, Edwards-Helaire, a seasoned junior, is a teacher along with senior Lanard Fournette. Youngsters such as sophomore Chris Curry and four true freshmen, led by highly-touted John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis-Price, are the pupils.

“It feels different,” Edwards-Helaire said. “You walk in and still feel like one of the younger guys, Then, you realize I have two classes who have come up under me. It’s my responsibility to tell them the right and wrong things to do.”

Edwards-Helaire said Brossette, now in NFL camp with the New England Patriots, gave him some advice just before the start of Tigers’ preseason practice last Friday.

“He messaged me that `It’s fall camp, it’s your room to lead, stay focused,’” Edwards-Helaire said of Brossette. “He told me to compete like I did with him last year. If I compete in everything, I should be fine.”

From the day the Tigers’ new passing game coordinator Joe Brady arrived from the New Orleans Saints in late January and began introducing concepts to take full advantage of the athletic skill sets of running backs and receivers, Edwards-Helaire hasn’t stopped smiling.

It didn’t take long for Brady to impress. He had Edwards-Helaire by merely saying “getting guys the ball in space.”

Translation: Brady wants the ball out of quarterback Joe Burrow’s hands to a running back or receiver catching a pass with no defender breathing down their necks.

“When I saw the first install,” said Edwards-Helaire of Brady’s offense, “I instantly got excited, being able to get in space and catch the ball again.

“The last two years, we’ve been programmed to run the ball downhill. I learned to find success in it. Now, I can catch the ball out of the backfield, I can line up wherever to catch the ball and also still run the ball. It’s like the best of both worlds for me. I feel like it fits me best.”

So does former USC and Los Angeles Rams Hall of Fame coach John Robinson, who is a consultant on LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s staff.

“John Robinson, who coached a couple of good running backs in his time like (Eric) Dickerson and (Marcus) Allen (a pair of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees), loves Clyde,” Orgeron said. “He loves the way he runs. He talks to me about him all the time. He thinks he’s a phenomenal back.”

In preparing for Brady’s offense, Edwards-Helaire and teammates have watched a bunch of Saints’ films, with running back Alvin Kamara as a focal point for the Tigers’ running backs.

“It’s to the point where I’ve recorded things from the film on my phone to watch it over and over again,” Edwards-Helaire said. “It’s not to mimic, but just understand the rotations of defenses and how he (Kamara) would run certain routes.

“I wouldn’t call it Alvin Kamara stuff. I’d call it getting guys in space out of the backfield. I don’t want to say we’re a West Coast offense because that’s not who we are. We’re versatile. We do things in a spread, we do things out of the I.

“It’s like two offenses coming together and then getting guys in space to make plays. That’s literally stated so much during practice, like `Hey when you get this space, you can make this play.’ That’s what we do. We spread the field and use every inch of the field.”

In the history of LSU football, there have been just five running backs who ran for 1,000 yards and caught 20 or more passes in the same season. The last Tiger to do so was Kevin Faulk in 1998 when he rushed for 1,279 yards and 12 TDs and also caught 22 passes for 283 yards and three TDs.

The Tigers’ new offense should give Edwards-Helaire or maybe one of the true frosh backs such as Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis-Price a chance to join that elite group.

“They are excellent backs and great athletes,” Edwards-Helaire said. “And those guys are smart. They do what they are told. That’s the best thing about them. You tell them one time to correct something and it’s fixed.

“That’s what you want in a running back. You want somebody that learns quick, does what’s needed every day in practice and then performs on the field on Saturdays.”

No doubt at the very least Edwards-Helaire would like to record the 20th 1,000-yard rushing season in LSU history. The Tigers have had a 1,000-yard rusher for six consecutive year

It started with Jeremy Hill in 2013 (1,401 yards), followed by Leonard Fournette in 2014 (1,034) and 2015 (1,953), Derrius Guice in 2016 (1,387) and 2017 (1,251) and Brossette in 2018 (1,039).



But Edwards-Helaire has bigger goals in mind.

“Ultimately, I want our team to be over 10 wins, I want to better than we were last year,” he said. “I want to win an SEC championship, I want to go to the playoffs and I want to win the national championship.

“That’s the reason why I came to LSU and the reason I stayed home. I knew the guys coming in, the guys that were here and the guys I was coming in with. We had the talent to do it and I feel like this is one of the years to do it.”



