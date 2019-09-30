If you think LSU’s new offense operates at a fast pace, wait until Utah State visits Tiger Stadium for Saturday’s 11 a.m., kickoff.

“Faster than any team we've seen, including Missouri,” Orgeron said at his Monday press conference. ”So, we're going to have to practice that this week. We started on it a little bit last week.”

The last non-conference test of the season for the Tigers, 4-0 overall and No. 5 nationally, won’t be easy. While LSU is ranked first in the nation in scoring offense (57.8 ppg) and third in total offense (563.5 ypg), Utah State (3-1) is 19th in scoring (38.5 ppg) and ninth in total offense (533 ypg).

Jordan Love, who’s 19th nationally in passing yards per game averaging 328.6, is 17-6 as the Aggies’ starting quarterback.

Love is 501-of-814 (.615) passing for 6,405 yards and 46 touchdowns with just 17 interceptions during his career. In all, Love ranks third all-time in school history in completion percentage, fourth all-time in touchdown passes and passing yards, fifth all-time in completions and total offense (6,701 yards), and ninth all-time in pass attempts.

Utah State is averaging 41.5 points in Love's 23 career starts, a scoring average that ranks second in the nation among active quarterbacks with at least 15 career starts behind Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (47.2 ppg) and ahead of UCF's McKenzie Milton (40.6 ppg), Oregon's Justin Herbert (38.3 ppg) and Georgia's Jake Fromm (37.5 ppg), among others.

“We're going to practice just like they run their plays,” Orgeron said. “(Utah State’s) Offense has what we call warp speed. We're going to practice our second (offense) unit at warp speed against our first unit (defense).

“We'll put the best players in the best positions we can to simulate what they have on offense. I think we'll do a pretty good job of it.”