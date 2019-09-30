Coach O and Tigers prepare for warp speed Utah State offense
If you think LSU’s new offense operates at a fast pace, wait until Utah State visits Tiger Stadium for Saturday’s 11 a.m., kickoff.
“Faster than any team we've seen, including Missouri,” Orgeron said at his Monday press conference. ”So, we're going to have to practice that this week. We started on it a little bit last week.”
The last non-conference test of the season for the Tigers, 4-0 overall and No. 5 nationally, won’t be easy. While LSU is ranked first in the nation in scoring offense (57.8 ppg) and third in total offense (563.5 ypg), Utah State (3-1) is 19th in scoring (38.5 ppg) and ninth in total offense (533 ypg).
Jordan Love, who’s 19th nationally in passing yards per game averaging 328.6, is 17-6 as the Aggies’ starting quarterback.
Love is 501-of-814 (.615) passing for 6,405 yards and 46 touchdowns with just 17 interceptions during his career. In all, Love ranks third all-time in school history in completion percentage, fourth all-time in touchdown passes and passing yards, fifth all-time in completions and total offense (6,701 yards), and ninth all-time in pass attempts.
Utah State is averaging 41.5 points in Love's 23 career starts, a scoring average that ranks second in the nation among active quarterbacks with at least 15 career starts behind Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (47.2 ppg) and ahead of UCF's McKenzie Milton (40.6 ppg), Oregon's Justin Herbert (38.3 ppg) and Georgia's Jake Fromm (37.5 ppg), among others.
“We're going to practice just like they run their plays,” Orgeron said. “(Utah State’s) Offense has what we call warp speed. We're going to practice our second (offense) unit at warp speed against our first unit (defense).
“We'll put the best players in the best positions we can to simulate what they have on offense. I think we'll do a pretty good job of it.”
Thanks to new passing game coordinator Joe Brady, LSU’s offense is equipped to play at warp speed.
“We have several different speeds that we use on offense and one of them is as fast as you can called warp,” Orgeron said.
With the Tigers a week away from the start of seven straight SEC games to close the season, a jump in defensive improvement would be welcome but may not happen against Utah State.
Orgeron said he still doesn’t know if injured defensive starters Michael Divinity, Rashard Lawrence, K’Lavon Chaisson and Glen Logan will be well enough to see action Saturday.
Someone who will likely make his season debut vs. Utah State is sophomore offensive guard Ed Ingram. After being suspended for more than year until aggravated sexual assault charges were dropped, he was reinstated last Monday and participated in the Tigers’ three open date week practices.
“He was very physical,” Orgeron said of Ingram, who started 12 games as a freshman two seasons ago. “He was in good shape. Still has some conditioning, football conditioning left to do.
“I don't know if he's ready to go 60, 80 plays without a break. We're going to see how he does this week.”
During last week’s open date, LSU worked on its two areas Orgeron felt need improvement – running the ball and tackling.
“The way we were running the ball, what we're running, how we want to run it, how we want to practice it,” said Orgeron of LSU’s rushing offense which ranks 13th in the 14-team SEC averaging 131.8 yards.
Since the Tigers had 18 missed tackles in their last game on Sept. 21 in a 66-38 win at Vanderbiilt, Orgeron, staff analysts and defensive assistants dissected the missed tackles problem.
“More or less not the actual tackle, which is important, but the approach,” Orgeron said. "How was our footwork? Where was our weight distributed? Where was our eyes and our angles?”
Orgeron, who often dips heavily into what he learned as an assistant coach at Southern Cal under Pete Carroll, said he used one of Carroll’s lessons last week.
“I learned from Coach Carroll if you're not playing well, go back and look at your practice,” Orgeron said. “And obviously you're not practicing as good in some areas as you are the other.
“We went back and looked at our practice. We're going to slow it down, teach more, make sure our guys are in the right position. We've got great athletes. And once they're in the right position, we believe they're going to make the right plays.”