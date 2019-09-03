LSU coach Ed Orgeron is not going to get sidetracked by the peripheral narrative attempting to permeate preparation for the No. 6 ranked Tigers’ upcoming Saturday night showdown at No. 10 Texas. First, there’s the obvious angle that Orgeron was named LSU’s head coach on Nov. 26, 2016 just hours after the Tigers’ first choice Tom Herman chose to pursue the Texas vacancy. “I'm happy to be the coach at LSU,” Orgeron said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “This is about our football players against their football players. None of that means anything.” Then, there’s the DBU controversy. It’s a nickname LSU claims because its rich history of defensive backs being drafted by the NFL. Yet Texas defensive backs wore shirts in pregame warmups of last week’s season opening win over Louisiana Tech that read “There’s Only One DBU.” “All I know is we're LSU,” Orgeron said. “That's all I know.”

That’s all he cares to know if the Tigers want to successfully build on last Saturday’s near-perfect 55-3 season opening win over Georgia Southern. It’s not that Orgeron is oblivious to the hype surrounding Saturday’s game, arguably the biggest matchup of Power 5 teams this weekend besides No. 12 Texas A&M playing at No. 1 Clemson. But he’s trusting a team with 15 upperclassmen starters has the experience to put their 52-point maiden voyage win in perspective, as well as what they’ll face this weekend. “This is a mature team,” Orgeron said. “The way they acted yesterday (Monday), was not giddy. We had one of our best Monday practices we ever had. “They know the magnitude of this football game. We're not going to make it bigger than life. We've been in big games before. This is a big game and they know it.” Orgeron announced that offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles and inside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr., a pair of starters who were presumably suspended by Orgeron for the Georgia Southern game, will be back in action for the trip to Austin. “I do believe having Saahdiq back this week at left tackle is going to help us,” Orgeron said. “But, again, we're going to get tested. These guys are going to blitz. They're good rushers. We're going to have to win one-on-ones.” The challenge for LSU’s offense, the ninth ranked scoring team in the FBS (Division 1-A) led by quarterback Joe Burrow who’s third nationally in passing efficiency, is handling blitzes. Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is all about applying pressure. “He disguises his blitzes,” Orgeron said of Orlando. “These guys know what they're doing. They're good tacklers. They use their speed. I think the strength of their defense is in their linebackers and the DBs. They use them a bunch.” Then there’s this from Texas senior safety Brandon Jones gushing about Orlando. “He’s a guru,” Jones said. “He knows everything that’s going to happen. He knows the tendencies of the receivers, the quarterbacks, the linemen, what they have to offer. It’s really, really crazy to see.”