As No. 6 LSU prepares to leave Friday afternoon for Saturday night’s game at No. 9 Texas, Tigers’ coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday his team is the healthiest it has been this season.

“Everybody is ready to go,” Orgeron said.

Orgeron said his team will polish their preparations Friday night and Saturday morning at their team hotel.

This week in preparing for Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Orgeron said he used backup QB Myles Brennan to imitate Brennan running Longhorns’ plays against the LSU defense.

“Myles did a really good job for us,” Orgeron said.

With starter Michael Divinity from a one-game suspension, Orgeron said he will play all four of his inside linebackers.

“(LSU defensive coordinator) Dave (Aranda) has not made a decision yet who he’s going start,” Orgeron said. “But all four are starters in our mind.”

Below is the complete video of Orgeron’s press conference.