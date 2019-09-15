There’s a reason why 84-year old John Robinson is a senior consultant to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. He has 366 games of head coaching experience in college and in the NFL. He has coached a national champion and coached in Rose Bowls and NFC championship games. He is Orgeron’s Obi Wan Kenobi. And he certainly came in handy this past week, particularly Saturday night in Tiger Stadium when Orgeron witnessed his No. 4 ranked Tigers exiting the first quarter trailing a Northwestern State team 7-3 that lost by 26 points last week to a Division 2 team. “I was mad, I guess,” said Orgeron, joining the majority of the 100,334 fans watching a befuddling performance from a team that just won at then-No. 9 Texas last Saturday. But then Orgeron remembered a talk he and Robinson had earlier this week. “He said, `You know Ed, each game sometimes things don’t go right, you’ve got to just got to keep chopping wood, keep on sticking to the plan’,” Orgeron said. “He helped me. “I kept cool. I have confidence in my offense, I have a lot of confidence in (defensive coordinator) Dave (Aranda) that he’ll get answers and he did.”

Having an offense score touchdowns in seven of its first nine possessions including 41 unanswered points in the second half when the Tigers’ defense threw a shutout in a 65-14 beatdown should always go a long way to help Orgeron’s anger management. Some simple halftime adjustments by Arnanda –“We stopped sending pressure on third down, dropped into tight man coverages and forced the quarterback to make quicker decisions,” LSU linebacker JaCoby Stevens said – slammed the door shut on the pesky Demons who trailed 24-14 at halftime. Looking interested enough to stop Northwestern seemed to be the Tigers’ defense only challenge in the opening two quarters. But after that first half when Demons’ quarterback Shelton Eppler threw two TD passes including a 26-yarder to David Fitzwater who was all alone after a busted defensive assignment, there was enough anger and disappointment in the Tigers’ locker room for Aranda to have the full attention from his defense that was missing four injured starters who sat out healing injuries. “I don’t think we underestimated them,” linebacker Jacob Phillips said of Northwestern. “We just need to look in the mirror and see what we can fix. It’s very much on us. At halftime, we were saying we can’t have the same half in the second half that we had the first half.” There was absolutely no concern that LSU’s Brady Bunch offense juggernaut would continue its torrid pace. Even with a late-first half interception thrown by quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers posted 610 yards total offense with Burrow, backup quarterback Myles Brennan and nine pass-catchers having a near perfect night. Burrow, the nation’s newest Heisman Trophy darling candidate, completed more than 20 passes for a school-record sixth game. He finished 21-of-24 for 373 yards and two touchdowns before being pulled with 6:26 left in the third quarter after LSU scored on its third straight possession of the second half for a 44-14 lead. Another great performance, right?

“I was disappointed in myself in the two-minute drill both times,” Burrow said. “I took a sack and threw an interception. Whenever I throw an interception, I wasn’t happy coming off the field. But there was a lot to be happy about.” Mostly, it centered on the Tigers’ receiving corps, nine strong on this night including a running back and two tight ends. They caught 29-of-32 throws targeted them by Burrow (21-of-23 targeted) and by backup Myles Brennan (8-of-9 targeted). “It’s amazing the job that (receivers’ coach) Mickey Joseph and (passing game) coordinator Joe Brady have done,” Orgeron said. “Last year, we dropped balls all the time. We weren’t very good catching the ball. “They are some good players, and now they are getting the ball right on the money.”