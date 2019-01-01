LSU capped the 2018 season with a 40-32 victory in the Fiesta Bowl over previously unbeaten UCF.





UCF entered the New Year’s Six bowl with a 25-game winning streak dating back to the 2016 season.





The victory marked LSU’s first 10-win season since 2013 and the first-ever Fiesta Bowl victory in program history.





After the game, LSU coach Ed Orgeron, quarterback Joe Burrow, linebacker Devin White and defensive end Rashard Lawrence and broke down the polarizing win.