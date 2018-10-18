MARRERO, La. — A year ago at this time, Donte Starks viewed the Under Armour All-America Game as a platform to make his college commitment. That plan changed in July when the Rivals250 prospect committed to LSU earlier than anticipated.



Starks was awarded his honorary jersey at John Ehret High School on Thursday afternoon in front of family, his coaches and teammates, which was a proud moment for his high school coach Marcus Scott, who’s in his first season with the Patriots but has realized the special talent Starks possessed for some time.

“Well, I coached his older brother (Quantis), so I’ve known Donte since the sixth grade then. Back then, I realized he was the only sixth-grader starting on a junior high team with seventh- and eighth-graders, so I knew he was pretty special even back then.”

Fast forward six years, Starks is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound 4-star linebacker and the quarterback of a John Ehret defense that’s sitting at 6-1 and winners of five consecutive games, including four in district play.

Starks is the team’s defensive quarterback at middle linebacker and has made drastic improvements under Scott’s watch.

“He’s improved a ton on his reading of offensive keys, recognizing formations and playing downhill,” the coach detailed. “He’s able to fit in well with his teammates and he’s developed chemistry with the rest of the defensive kids. He’s been a bright spot and that’s really helped.

“LSU is going to get a player who’s passionate, who’s physical and who really enjoys playing the game,” Scott added.

Members of the Tigers’ coaching staff maintain weekly communication with both the All-American linebacker and his head coach. Ed Orgeron has a weekly phone call with Scott while New Orleans area recruiter Mickey Joseph checks in periodically.

There’s a great sense of anticipation for Starks’ arrival in Baton Rouge next summer, Scott joked.

“I talk with Coach O all the time and Coach Joseph recruits him,” he said. “Not a week goes by that I don’t hear from Coach O and Coach Mickey. There’s no doubt about it that we have been very fortunate with Donte.”