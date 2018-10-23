NEW IBERIA, La. — On a spontaneous Monday practice at Westgate High School, you may find Kayshon Boutte catching bubble screens, returning punts or lined up as a Wildcat quarterback. At times, he’s even splitting the uprights from 45 yards out.

Boutte, a top-150 prospect in the country in the Class of 2020, is an athlete in the truest sense of the word. He has 11 touchdowns eight games into his junior year, and that’s with five different quarterbacks taking snaps behind center. The 4-star prospect also plays safety and is the top return specialist on the team as the entire coaching staff finds new ways to utilize his 4.3 speed.

Boutte committed to LSU on Sunday night after his second game inside Tiger Stadium over the weekend. His coach, Ryan Antoine, didn’t flinch in his assessment of his top playmaker.

“They’re getting the top player in the state,” Antoine stated. “He’s an elite player who plays every position and he hasn’t topped out or reached his maximum potential. Kayshon is still learning the game. He’s been able to get away with his speed and with the way he competes, but he’s starting to learn the game and find ways to beat people. He does a great job in the secondary as well.

“He’s working on being a leader and he’s raising everyone else’s levels around him. Those are the things he’s doing for our program. No one has ever been as highly-ranked (as him), getting this much attention. He’s an All-American guy and I love what’s going on with him because he’s earned all of it.”

Before he arrived at Westgate, Boutte informed his coach he wanted to play collegiately at LSU one day. At the time, the fast-footed soon-to-be freshman flashed potential and the staff worked feverishly to get the ball in his hands.

Unfortunately, Boutte struggled catching the football.

Eight games in, Boutte has 1,110 yards and 11 touchdowns under his belt. He’s average 8.9 yards per carry, 16.7 yards per reception and 20.6 yards per punt return. Boutte’s hard work in the film room and on the practice field has reared its head. He commands double- and sometimes triple-teams every Friday night, which highlights the fear he imposes in opposing defensive coordinators and has led to more opportunities for his teammates.

“It’s crazy,” Antoine laughed. “Sometimes, there are two to three guys watching him. We put him in motion and everyone will roll with him. It’s caused Makholven Sonn and Javonne Marks to have pretty good yeas. With our running back (Tyreese Jackson) getting healthy, it’s pick your poison.

“Kayshon’s route-running (has improved) and he’s learning to take what defenses are giving him. Instead of saying to run an out route, we tell him to work this zone or this option route or be a decoy. He’s getting more involved in the game-planning and the coaching, saying, ‘We can do this’ and ‘We can do this.’ We move him around. He started at outside receiver and now he plays inside, outside, running back, quarterback sometimes. He’s a complete player and that’s what LSU will get — a college football player who’ll know how to play and fit in immediately.”

Where he’ll fit in remains a bit of a mystery.

Corey Raymond, LSU’s storied defensive backs coach, is the Acadiana area recruiter and has personally led the team’s push for Boutte. Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph scouted Boutte in the springtime.

Coach Ed Orgeron accepted the 4-star prospect’s commitment at wide receiver, but there’s a multitude of roles Boutte is capable of filling.

“Those LSU coaches do a good job over there,” Antoine said. “Coach Raymond says that he and Coach Joseph are going back-and-forth over who’s going to get him. The big thing there is that they’re getting a kid who loves LSU. No doubt, Kayshon wanted to be a Tiger from Day 1. We talked I the eighth grade about it, and on Saturday night, he messaged me, ‘Thank you for helping me to achieve my dream.’ This is what he wanted to do from the jump and I don’t think he knew what it would take to get there. Now, he has to finish.”

Boutte and Westgate have two more regular-season games before diving into the Class 4A playoff bracket. Then, it’ll be another whole year before Louisiana’s No. 6-ranked prospect can sign his papers with LSU.

The team’s 7-1 start to the 2018 season certainly caught Boutte’s attention — in a good way, Antoine said — and now that the commitment has been made, he’s anxious to see his blue-chip playmaker continue to leave his mark in New Iberia before departing for Baton Rouge.

“They are so excited,” Antoine said of the LSU staff. “They were kind of waiting for it. They know the excitement that Kayshon brings. They saw he was at ‘Bama (earlier this month) and it kind of raised some eyebrows. Once he got there, saw the success they’re having and the atmosphere in Tiger Stadium, he realized there’s no other place like that. He sent me a text message that he was ready to make his decision. I support him 100-percent. His parents support him. The kid loves it. I’m so happy for him and want him to remain humble and realize he can leave a legacy here first as a Westgate Tiger.”