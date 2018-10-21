BATON ROUGE, La. — After LSU’s offense capitalized off a Michael Divinity interception on the opening series, all pressure shifted onto the kicking game.

Cole Tracy drilled four field goals and a total of 13 points in the Tigers’ 19-3 defeat of Mississippi State. In doing so, the graduate transfer from Assumption College is Worcester, Mass., moved into fourth place all-time in LSU history with 21 made field goals this season.

Tracy surpassed David Browndyke’s previous record of 19 field goals in a season set in 1988 and is eyeing Josh Jasper’s record of 28 field goals set in 2010.

“Joe (Burrow) would obviously like to score touchdowns and so would I. When you’re able to score touchdowns, you can put a team down early,” Tracy said after the game. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to score touchdowns as we wanted. Our offense did a phenomenal job. They were able to move the ball and do their part, and when they called me I was able to as well.”

In eight games, Tracy has connected on 21-of-23 field-goal attempts and his percentage (91.3) is good for No. 11 in the nation. A year ago, LSU finished No. 110 among FBS teams with a 59.3-percent mark.

The Tigers have averaged 2.9 field goals per game, the third-highest ratio in the country. The results speak for themselves.

“Cole is a great guy and accurate with the kicking,” sophomore wideout Justin Jefferson said. “We try to get him in position to make those field goals. If we don’t get in the end zone, we know we’re getting three points.”

Against the Bulldogs, Tracy made field goals of 25, 38, 29 and 40 yards. His first came at the conclusion of the first half to extend LSU’s lead to seven points after the offense suffered a dry spell for a 27-minute stretch between the first and second quarters.

LSU leaned on Tracy in the second half to continue to pepper its lead, drilling two more attempts in the third quarter and another in the fourth to put away State three points at a time. His contributions and reliability did not go unnoticed, tight end Foster Moreau said.

“It was pivotal,” he said. “We always try to win that one-third of the game, the special teams part of the game. I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”