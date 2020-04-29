Colin Henrich thinks highly of LSU, James Cregg: 'One of the best' coaches
Washington (D.C.) St. John's College offensive guard Colin Henrich watched the 2020 NFL Draft closely last week. Two former players from his high school signed NFL contracts and he saw the LSU Tigers have all 20 of their draft-eligible players land with teams.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news