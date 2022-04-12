Colin Simmons, the No. 1 player in 2024, talks LSU, more

The nation's No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2024, Colin Simmons of Duncanville (Texas) High, picked up a coveted offer from LSU on Monday.

The defensive end has been recruited by several LSU coaches and staffers, including defensive line coach Jamar Cain and recruiting specialists Sherman Wilson and Jordan Arcement.

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney recently caught up with Simmons to discuss his recruitment and the 6-3, 215-pounder had this to say about the Tigers:

"I have a good relationship with the coaching staff and stuff like that and just have fun out there, that's what they're trying to impress me," he said.