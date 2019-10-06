Almost every time LSU football coach Ed Orgeron turned around the last two days, there was the smiling face of 9-year old Colton Moore. In the middle of the Friday afternoon “One Heartbeat” team meeting as well as the Tigers’ walk-through. Waiting by the Tiger Stadium dressing room entrance greeting the team after their Saturday morning pregame stroll down Victory Hill. Posing at midfield with Orgeron and wife Kelly prior to warmups vs. Utah State. Front and center with the Orgerons and the entire team singing the alma mater after the Tigers’ 42-6 victory. Helping lead the postgame prayer in the locker room. Finally, wrapping up Oregron’s postgame press conference with a huge smile. Which is just the way Orgeron wanted it. “Can you believe his positive attitude?” Orgeron said Saturday after he and wife Kelly pushed Colton to midfield for pictures 90 minutes before the kickoff. “He fires me up. I can tell you this is not the last time he’ll be at one of our games.” Orgeron invited Colton, who has spina bifada, to Saturday’s game after Colton’s mom Jennifer’s August Facebook post of Colton surrounded by his five LSU bags filled with required medical equipment and supplies on his first day of third grade. Derek Pomansky, special assistant to Orgeron, was immediately flooded with links of the post as well as e-mails, phone calls and texts. Pomansky extended the invitation from Orgeron to Colton and his parents of Odenville, Ala. to be his guests for the Utah State game. A GoFundMe account was started by Jennifer’s friend to defray travel costs and for an eventual down payment on a handicapped equipped van. As of Saturday evening, 163 donors had given $11,105.

From the moment the Moores -- Colton, Jennifer and husband/dad Brandon arrived at their Baton Rouge hotel Thursday night to the time Colton put his head on his pillow Saturday night -- their visit exceeded far beyond imagination. “People say they roll out the red carpet, but I told Brandon they rolled out the gold carpet for Colton," Jennifer said. "I almost felt like `Is this a dream, is this really happening?' "I asked Colton last (Saturday) night what was his favorite part of the weekend. He was like, `Mom, ALL of it.' He loved it all. "If he had been a fan of another team somewhere else, I just don't think he wouldn't have gotten the same treatment." “Overwhelming,” Brandon said. “Not just Coach O and LSU, but the love we’ve been shown by everyone we've met is amazing. Everybody has wanted to take a picture with Colton. We went to dinner last (Friday) night at The Chimes and people would come up to us and say, `Is that Colton? We saw him on the news.'" Jennifer didn’t know what to expect on their visit, other than she and Brandon knew Colton would repeatedly ask “Are with there yet?” on the six-hour drive. Once the Moores arrived in Baton Rouge, they were astounded at the outpouring of affection. They were treated to a Thursday night dinner by Mickey and Emily Cheramie, LSU fans who had sent Colton a No. 18 LSU jersey. On Friday, the Moores had a full schedule. There was Colton’s initial meeting with Coach O in which Jennifer noted he was shy at first. “He told me while we were driving to LSU that he was nervous,” Jennifer said. “Now, here’s a kid who has had 38 surgeries, many of them serious, and he never gets nervous.” But Colton quickly warmed to Coach O and he was instantly taken by Colton. "Coach O was showing him a picture of his family," Jennifer said. "He said, `This is my wife Kelly and these are my three boys.' Then, he circled a spot on the picture and said, `But right here, I'm going to have somebody crop you in because now you're part of my family.'"

Coach O gives Colton Moore the royal treatment

By the time Colton reached the team cafeteria after a tour of the football operations building highlighted by sitting in quarterback Joe Burrow’s locker, he was handing out his “Colton’s Crew” purple and gold rubber bracelet to LSU players. Most of the players wore the bracelet to Saturday's game and Colton promised to send the team a box of them for those players who didn't receive a bracelet. Then, the Moores headed to Red Stick Social for lunch and an appearance on the “Hanging with Hester” radio show on the Baton Rouge ESPN affiliate. Colton thoroughly charmed co-hosts Jacob Hester and Matt Flynn, both who starred on the Tigers’ 2007 national championship team. After he and Jennifer worked in a TV interview with Baton Rouge station WAFB and with a 3 p.m. team meeting set at LSU, Colton reminded her several times “Let’s go.”

Colton and mom Jennifer appear on former LSU football running back Jacob Hester's "Hangin' with Hester" radio show (Ron Higgins)

Once back in the football ops building, he was everywhere – the team meeting, in all individual position meetings and the walk-through. A quick trip to the Alex Box Stadium to catch a glimpse of a baseball scrimmage was cut short by lightning. But even there, the Moores ran into LSU senior pitcher Matthew Beck, who remembered meeting Colton by the LSU team bus after the Tigers won the 2017 SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala. That was the day, Colton, an Auburn fan like his parents (though they were already LSU baseball fans), fell in love with LSU. "I showed him the pictures we took of he and Colton back in 2017," Jennifer said. "Then, we took some pictures of them together now." After the Friday night dinner at The Chimes, Colton finally admitted he was tired. Just before he closed his eyes, he told Jennifer, “I’m tired but it’s a good tired.” He was ready to roll bright and early Saturday morning with the Moores being hosted all day by Kelly Orgeron. “Kelly was fabulous, she took Colton wherever he wanted to go," Jennifer said. "She really took Colton in.". Or rather Colton took Kelly in as her husband had predicted. “He said, `Kelly I’m telling you that you’re going to fall I love with him, and you’re going to want to bring him home with you,’” Kelly said. “I said, `You’re right, I will.” It was Kelly who helped Colton through the only part of Saturday he didn’t enjoy. He was on the sideline when the fireworks exploded as the Tigers ran on the field just before the opening kickoff. Loud sounds amplify in Colton’s shunt, so he was so startled that Kelly wrapped him tight in her arms to quickly calm him. “It was loud and I just held him,” Kelly said.

Colton's Mom Jennifer, Kelly Orgeron and Colton wait for the Tigers to enter the dressing room (Ron Higgins)

To avoid overheating on a 90-degree plus day, Colton and the Moores spent most of the game in the Orgerons press box suite. Yet Colton enjoyed being in the media lounge where he could socialize with everyone who walked by him. Kelly even introduced him to Donna Edwards, wife of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. All the while, Colton kept track of the game glancing on the many flat screen TVs surrounding him. “Hey, they winning,” Colton said of his Tigers. Just before halftime when Colton was due to head back down to the field to watch the LSU band, he told his parents that “I’ve got to go get Powerade for the whole team.” A few minutes later, he was already quizzing Jennifer on what they were going to do after the game. “Can we go eat with the football players? Colton asked. “I’m sure after the game they want to go home and rest,” Jennifer said. The best was saved for last. After Colton, the Orgerons and the team participated in the traditional postgame singing of the alma mater, LSU deep snapper Blake Ferguson proudly wheeled a beaming Colton through the H-shaped goal posts and into the dressing room as the crowd cheered. "He was the sweetest, most compassionate kid with Colton I've ever seen," Jennifer said of Ferguson. "He made a point to stop and talk to him every time he saw him, to hug him, to high-five him. He'd tell him, `Colton, you're something.'"

LSU deep snapper Blake Ferguson instantly connected with Colton (Ron Higgins)

After Colton led the team in postgame prayer, one of his specific requests, he attended Orgeron’s post-game press conference. "Colton's favorite thing to watch on YouTube is Coach O's press conference," Jennifer said. "When he let us attend that, I thought it was the icing on the cake. Colton got to see what he watches in person. I know when he gets home the first thing will do is watch the press conference because he'll get to see himself in it. Indeed, Orgeron brought Colton next to him and thanked he and his parents for visiting. “Colton and his parents were gracious enough to come visit us,” Orgeron told the media crowd. “He said he wanted to come meet myself and the Tigers. LSU fans paid a way for him to come. I’ll tell you what, he warmed our hearts.” Orgeron then said what he always says at the end of each interview. “Go Tigers,” he said. “Go Tigers,” Colton echoed as a smiling Orgeron wheeled the biggest little LSU fan from the state of Alabama through an exit door. Meanwhile, one last time, Jennifer wiped away tears of joy and gratitude while her husband couldn’t quit smiling.

“You see so many cruel things in the world,” Jennifer said. “But when you see something like this you realize the world isn’t as cruel as it seems. The love shown by LSU has simply been indescribable. When we were saying goodbyes, Coach O shook Brandon's hand and said `You take care of my boy.' "It clearly told me this isn't a one-time experience." She's right. Orgeron invited them to the Tigers’ post-season game, whether it’s a bowl or the College Football Playoffs. "He told us if they make it to a bowl we'll be there," Jennifer said. "We will make a way to be there. Colton would love it."

Colton Moore never stopped smiling from the day he arrived in Baton Rouge on Thursday until the time he left Sunday morning (Ron Higgins)