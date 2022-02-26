Come from behind win for LSU against Southern

A two-run double by Gavin Dugas highlighted a five-run sixth inning as LSU defeated Southern 9-2 Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium Skip Bertman Field.
Managing only a single run and trailing 2-1 through the first five innings, the Tigers (5-1) finally broke out in the sixth against Jaguars relief pitcher Jerry Burkett II.
Designated hitter Brayden Jobert led off the inning reaching on an error and after an infield single by Jordan Thompson, both runners advanced into scoring position on an error.
Dugas then lined a two-run double into the right centerfield gap, scoring Jobert and Thompson to give the Tigers its first lead of the game. After a sacrifice bunt by Alex Milazzo, an RBI double by Jack Merrifield made it 4-2 and Tre’ Morgan followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-2. Jacob Berry later added a sacrifice fly to make it 6-2 Tigers.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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“It was kind of two good at bats and then one bad at-bat kind of thing,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said after the game. “I’m happy because I think we are going to play a lot of games like this one. I’m proud of the players; there was no flinching or panicking. You could kind of see it coming. I like having nine runs on the board with 15 hits and none of them being home runs. I think that’s a trademark of a really good hitting team. From our vantage point, it really did feel like only a matter of time.”
Morgan was the leading hitter on the afternoon for LSU, picking up four hits. Crews, Thompson and Merrifield also added a pair of hits in the win as well.
“My swing felt really good in batting practice today,” Morgan said. “I felt like I was going to have a good day. I was just going to try and stay smooth; I had been coming out in the recent games. My swing was on point today. Yesterday the swing was on but I squared up two hard hit balls right to fielders. Today was big.”
The LSU bullpen was impressive in relief as the combination of Javen Coleman, Paul Gervase and Trent Veitmeier shut out the Jaguars (2-4) for five innings, with Gervase picking up his first career win at LSU.
Southern’s lone offensive output came in the fourth inning via an RBI triple by Hunter Tabb and a RBI single from Tremaine Spears off of starter Ma’Khail Hilliard.
The Tigers return to action on Sunday with a double-header. LSU will take on Towson at 11 a.m. and then play its second game against the Jaguars with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.