THE SITUATION

In somewhat of a surprise, five-star tight end Arik Gilbert to make his commitment this week. On Wednesday evening, the No. 1 prospect at his position committed to LSU over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Texas A&M. This one came down to Nick Saban vs. Kirby Smart vs. Ed Orgeron, and Coach O's team won another battle. This commitment is coming off an official visit to Athens, and the Bulldogs made this a little more interesting with Alabama being viewed as the leader for some time. LSU kind of snuck in, and won out, in a major shocker.

WHY ITS BIG FOR LSU

This is a huge get for the Tigers. Their new offense really opened Gilbert's eyes and he is headed to the Bayou. He connected with players there and he bought in to what LSU has been doing this season. Gilbert is a true freak athlete. He has an NFL-like body now, he has wide receiver like hands, he is very fluid for his size, and he is one of those immediate impact players. He is truly one of those prospects in the 2020 class that could have committed to any school in the country. For LSU to go into Georgia, after the in-state school first offered before Gilbert entered high school, and beat numerous elite programs, this is a very impressive feat for Orgeron and his staff. Gilbert will be a freshmen we are talking about this time next year.

WHY IT HURTS GEORGIA MOST