In this three-part series we will break down each of the targets, starting with commitment Tyrion Davis.

Southern lab running back Tyrion Davis is the sole running back pledge in 2019, with Georgia commit John Emery and IMG Academy's Noah Cain being the top two targets to fill the void.

LSU has a major need for running backs in the 2019, with one on board and a desire to add another.

Frame/size:

Davis is every bit of 220-plus pounds, standing 6-feet-1, with a thick lower body and fairly broad shoulders. It is likely that he will play in the 230-pound range or more at the next level, with the proper body proportion to play at a high level.

Speed/quickness/acceleration:

The first thing you notice about Davis is his size, but once you see him open up and run, his physical prowess becomes that much more impressive.

Davis has been clocked in the low 4.5’s at 220 pounds, giving him a rare blend of speed to compliment his size. Once Davis hits the open field he has a nice stride and can pull away from a lot of defenders.

Davis possesses choppy, quick feet in the hole and possesses enough wiggle to limit square shots and make some defenders miss. Backs like Davis do not need to make defenders whiff on would-be tackles, due to their sheer size and strength, allowing them to break a lot of tackles that aren’t square shots—and even some that are.

While his speed and quickness are impressive for his size, I see his ability to get to his top speed as one of his best attributes. Davis gets going in a hurry, allowing him to slay defenses with quick bursts that turn 5-yard gains into 20-yard gashes.

Davis is a big back with good speed, quickness and burst for his size. He is not a change direction runner, but possesses the ability to hit cut back lanes and force defenders to become vulnerable in space. All these attributes are best shown when Davis can make one cut, burst through a hole and get to the second level where he often outruns defenders.

Running power:

Davis is a powerful kid that possesses both good upper-body and lower-body strength. When he gets a full head of steam he is difficult to stop, but he shows other signs of pure strength that allows him to out muscle many would-be tacklers.

When Davis’s momentum is stopped during a cut and he is faced with contact, he shows a great ability to absorb contact, get his feet churning forward once again and powering forward for positive yardage. He also shows a mean stiff arm that not only stunts defender’s progress, but often delivers a finishing blow that takes them out of the play.

When Davis is held up he shows great leg drive to plow forward and carry the pile.

Receiving/hands:

Davis is involved in the screen game at Southern Lab, but does not get to showcase his hands much outside of those plays. However, he did take part in some 7-on-7 tryouts earlier this year, allowing him to showcase a pretty reliable set of hands and the ability to create some separation against linebackers out of the backfield.

He is more than adequate in this category for the type of back that Davis is and will be at the next level.

Ball security:

I’m not a big fan of Davis’ ball security. There should always be three points of contact (pressure) for a ball carrier, but Davis seldom holds the ball too low and far away from his body. He does not have a history of fumbling in high school, but his first days of practice at the college level may be quite the eye-opener if he does not work improving on this. With proper coaching, his natural strength and a dedication to improving, this should not be an issue long into his college career.

Vision:

Davis shows good vision and decent patience, but there are noticeable signs of improvement in both categories from his sophomore and junior seasons, which is a really good sign. Davis shows good peripheral vision, identifying cutback lanes and avoiding would-be tacklers. There is times when he does miss the cutback, though, perhaps a hair too often, leaving some yards on the field.

Davis has some runs where he shows the patience to keep pressing a hole before exploding at the proper time, but on a game-by-game basis, it is evident that he still lacks a bit in this regard. He does show patience in the screen game, though, allowing his blockers to set up and assist him in space.

Balance:

There are many instances that you expect Davis to go down, only for him to bounce off of tacklers, maintain his balance and continue to eat up yards. He does a pretty good job lowering his center of gravity upon impact, despite being 6-feet-1, and keeps his legs under him on most instances.

There are times he gets a bit high, which can make him top heavy and stumble coming out of his breaks.

Overall assessment:

Tyrion Davis is a powerful, hardnosed runner that also possesses quick feet and enough speed to attack the edge and break off 60-yard runs. He has the body and game to be an impact player at the collegiate level and beyond.

Although it may be hard to describe him as elite, he is rather impressive and should be a highly productive back, with a long career in front of him. There are not any true weaknesses in his game, and there is quite the amount of positives working in his favor. He currently sits at No. 10 ranked running back in the 2018 class, but a strong senior campaign could result in him seeing a substantial leap in the final rankings.

Player comparison:

Jeremy Hill