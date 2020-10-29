TigerDetails - Confidence LSU can carry momentum to Auburn? | Tiger Pride Podcast

A Halloween date for LSU and Auburn in this already adjusted and unpredictable season.

What circumstances could be more primed for weirdness?

Mark Clements of 225 Magazine and Baton Rouge Business Report and Jerit Roser of Tiger Details run through LSU's performance against South Carolina, then dive into their forecasts of the trip to The Plains.

Where do the purple-and-gold Tigers stand at about the midway mark? And what will be some keys to watch this weekend?

The guys discuss — both in costume — in this week's Tiger Pride Podcast.

Check out the episode in the video below, or on audio via Spotify among other platforms.

And make sure to subscribe to ensure you don't miss any of the information and fun all season!