Contract details for all LSU draftees

The LSU Tigers had seven players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, all of whom are set to sign their first NFL contracts in the coming days or weeks. There are some negotiations, such as signing bonuses and guarantees, but for the most part, the contract for each pick is laid out ahead of time. Today, we're using Spotrac to see how much each LSU draftee will be making on their first NFL contract. All contract details provided by Spotrac.

Will Campbell - 4 years, $43,589,604

With the fourth overall pick in the draft, the New England Patriots selected Will Campbell to bolster their offensive line. Campbell is slated to make over 43.5 million dollars over the first four years of his contract, with a fifth-year option built in if they choose to exercise it. Campbell is set to make a bit over 7.9 million in year one before seeing a steady increase of about 1.8 million dollars each year over the next three seasons.

Mason Taylor - 4 years, $10,455,328

Mason Taylor was the next LSU draftee off the board. The New York Jets selected him 42nd overall, and he's slated to make 10.4 million dollars on his rookie contract. He'll make 1.9 million in his rookie season and his contract will increase by about $450,000 a year before making 3.3 million in his fourth year.

Emery Jones - 4 years, $6,261,039

With the 92nd pick of the draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Emery Jones Jr. to add depth along their offensive line. He's set to sign a 6.2-million dollar deal, which will see him earn 1.1 million dollars as a rookie. It will increase by a little less than $300,000 each year until he makes just under two million in the final year of his contract.

Sai'vion Jones - 4 years, $6,158,328

Sai'vion Jones was selected by the Denver Broncos just nine picks after Emery Jones and is set to make just a tiny bit less than his former teammate. His contract will be a four-year, 6.1-million dollar deal which earns about 1.1 million dollars in his first season. His contract also increases by a little less than $300,000 each season before earning 1.9 million in his final year.

Bradyn Swinson - 4 years, $4,639,982

Jones's counterpart, Bradyn Swinson, was taken with the 146th pick in the draft and will make 4.6 million dollars on his rookie deal. He's set to make 949,996 dollars as a rookie, a figure that will increase by about $120,000 per year.

Miles Frazier - 4 years, $4,519,617

Miles Frazier was taken 25 picks (171st) later than Swinson by the Detroit Lions, and is set to make about $100,000 less than Swinson over the course of his four-year deal. He'll make $919,904 as a rookie and will finish his deal making $1,314,904 in year four.

Garrett Dellinger - 4 years, $4,307,453