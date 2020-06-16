TigerDetails - Cooper Manning on Arch's recruitment, love of football, LSU: Radio

Newman 2023 quarterback Arch Manning is literally one of the biggest names in the recruiting world and next in line for the Manning family.

He will have college offers from across the country when it's all said and done. For now though, the Manning family has kept Arch out of the spotlight to enjoy being a kid.

His dad, Cooper Manning, spoke to T-Bob and Jordy Culotta on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" about his son's love for football and LSU.

"I'm still learning how (recruiting today) all works. I know it starts meaningfully earlier than it ever did back when we were exposed to it," Cooper Manning said.

"At this time Peyton probably had not even gotten a letter yet. It's a little early and that's what we've been trying to do; keep it normal. It can get away from you here. As a family we're excited that our kids are playing and try to keep it focused on friends and getting better and learning how to win and learning how to lose and enjoy bus rides and just enjoy the whole experience. Not getting too caught up in the recruiting too much."

The sophomore QB of the Greenies recently had a growth spurt, his dad said. Arch is up to 6-3, 190 pounds.

"Arch, he loves football. He's enjoying his friends and the workouts and growing. He's had kind of a grow spurt in the last couple of months; enjoying be in the weight room and throwing. He just loves it. If it was me pressuring him to play or worry up and get ready; it's kinda of always been 'Can we go throw? Can we shoot hoops?' My boys are like that. That makes it a lot easier for a parent."

A big topic amongst recruiting fanatics is where will the next Manning end up on the collegiate level. Ole Miss? Tennessee? LSU? Or perhaps he goes a different direction.

Cooper said: "Arch has grown up around all my friends locally in New Orleans that are all LSU fans. They've been giving him a hard time for a long time about Baton Rouge and he's been to a couple of games there. They've got a great program and Coach O has done unbelievable. Arch is friends with Walker Howard, who just committed. They're good buddies for a long time. I know Jamie (Howard) well. They've got it going right now, no question. It's exciting to see for the state and the SEC."

When T-Bob directly asked Cooper if they are open to sending Arch to LSU, he said: "We're open to sending our kids to wherever they want to go to school. I don't think MIT is calling anytime soon, but we raise them to do what they want to do and make decisions and we support them, that's the way it works."