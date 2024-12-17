Corey Raymond is building something special in Baton Rouge

Less than one year ago, Brian Kelly rehired Corey Raymond as the LSU Tigers cornerbacks coach. The move was fairly obvious; things hadn't worked out with Raymond at Florida and the Tigers were in the midst of rebuilding their entire defensive staff, so Kelly went with a familiar face.

In his first tenure with LSU, Raymond helped build what is now known as 'DBU.' He's been known as one of the best recruiters in the business, and in 11 months at LSU, it's clear that he hasn't lost a step.

The Tigers already had some talent at the cornerback position such as Ashton Stamps, but they still needed to bring some new pieces in. He had little time to work the portal last year, but this time, he's not messing around.

The transfer portal has been open for one week, and Raymond has already got his guys. First, he brought in Ja'Keem Jackson, a former top-150 recruit whom he recruited at Florida. Jackson was a starter for the Gators last year, but missed most of the season due to injury. The former Gator redshirted, so he has three more years of eligibility and is someone Raymond can help develop into a star.

While bringing Jackson in was big, Raymond also knew he needed a veteran who could step in and start right away alongside Stamps, so he went out and got one of the top corners on the market, Mansoor Delane. The former Virginia Tech CB picked off four passes last season while allowing a 47% completion percentage when targeted.

He got his guys to help him out this season, but what about the future?

Well, Raymond brought in one of, if not the best cornerback prospect in the 2025 class, DJ Pickett. The five-star ATH could end up playing both sides of the ball, but most project him as a corner. He's got elite size at 6-foot-4 and just oozes talent.

Raymond also snagged the top corner in the state of Louisiana, Aidan Anding. The four-star has been trending up in the Rivals rankings and recently found himself as the No. 244 prospect and No. 22 corner in the 2025 class.

The future of the Tigers cornerback room is in good hands. Ashton Stamps and Javien Toviano have two years of eligibility left, Ja'Keem Jackson and PJ Woodland have three years left and DJ Pickett and Aidan Anding have four years left. The only guy they're guaranteed to lose after the season is Mansoor Delane.

Corey Raymond's not messing around. He's going to continue to being elite CB talent to Baton Rouge as long as he's still coaching, and there doesn't seem to be an end date in sight anytime soon.