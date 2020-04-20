The 2020 NFL Draft will still take place starting this Thursday starting at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN and the NFL Network. After sweeping nearly all the major awards on its way to the 2019 National Championship, it is a certainty that numerous LSU Tigers will be drafted in the first round, but the question remains how many?

Here's a quick breakdown courtesy the NFL Network:





Daniel Jeremiah says Joe Burrow’s lack of arm strength isn’t a major concern

https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-9898d20463d8





A breakdown of linebacker’s K’Lavon Chaisson’s junior year highlights

https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-9865b38dc786





Charles Davis says Chiasson would be a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons

https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-4534e30ab10c





Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson put on a show at the 2020 NFL Combine

https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-40658850defb





Pro Football Focus breaks down linebacker Patrick Queen

https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-2687d8b899bc





Queen ran a blistering 40-yard dash at the combine

https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-47204f8fcb49





Hall of Famer Deion Sanders breaks down Kristian Fulton’s performance at the combine

https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-4964d03ffc7d





Peter Schrager compares Grant Delpit to The Honey Badger

https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-1881d2de8ef6





Pro Football Focus breaks down Delpit

https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-26928b58bee8