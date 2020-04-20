Could 5 LSU Tigers be drafted in first round? NFL Network thinks so
The 2020 NFL Draft will still take place starting this Thursday starting at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN and the NFL Network. After sweeping nearly all the major awards on its way to the 2019 National Championship, it is a certainty that numerous LSU Tigers will be drafted in the first round, but the question remains how many?
Here's a quick breakdown courtesy the NFL Network:
Daniel Jeremiah says Joe Burrow’s lack of arm strength isn’t a major concern
https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-9898d20463d8
A breakdown of linebacker’s K’Lavon Chaisson’s junior year highlights
https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-9865b38dc786
Charles Davis says Chiasson would be a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons
https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-4534e30ab10c
Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson put on a show at the 2020 NFL Combine
https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-40658850defb
Pro Football Focus breaks down linebacker Patrick Queen
https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-2687d8b899bc
Queen ran a blistering 40-yard dash at the combine
https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-47204f8fcb49
Hall of Famer Deion Sanders breaks down Kristian Fulton’s performance at the combine
https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-4964d03ffc7d
Peter Schrager compares Grant Delpit to The Honey Badger
https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-1881d2de8ef6
Pro Football Focus breaks down Delpit
https://www.nfl.com/videos?id=10103061-7033-0000-0110-26928b58bee8