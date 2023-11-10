LSU and Florida have repeatedly given us tightly contested ball games over the years. Since 2012, nine of the 11 games between these two programs have resulted in one score affairs. LSU enters the game as nearly two touchdown favorites, but should we expect yet another close matchup between the two teams?

I believe that despite being the heavy favorite, LSU fans shouldn't count on a blowout this Saturday.

LSU and Florida is a great rivalry, and when two teams who really don't like each other meet up, it's usually going to be a close game. LSU and Florida are 6-3 and 5-4 respectively, and I really don't see why LSU is such a heavy favorite in this game.

Yes, LSU can score a lot of points on any given Saturday, but the LSU defense hasn't proven they can hold any SEC opponent with a half competent offense under 30 points. We've seen LSU hold Auburn and Mississippi State to 18 and 14 points respectively, but they've allowed 31, 55, 39 and 42 points in their other SEC games.

While their record may not reflect it, Florida is a good football team and their offense is led by a more than capable quarterback in Graham Mertz. They can score points and they do a very good job of running the ball with Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr., and when they want to pass, Mertz is completing nearly 75% of his passes this year.

I have a feeling that LSU's defense won't give Florida's offense too much trouble. They've struggled stopping the run and have proven their secondary is exposable. While Florida has had their ups and downs this season, I have no doubt in my mind that they view this game as one of, if not their biggest game of the season to date.



Three of the last four times these two teams met up in Death Valley, it was a one score game, and I don't think this game will be any different. I can see LSU putting up anywhere from 35-45 points, but I don't think the Tigers defense has it in them to hold the Gators to less than 30 at the very least.

Florida has played three SEC games against teams that allow more than 25 PPG. In those games, the Gators have scored 38, 41 and 36 points. While they've struggled against top tier defenses such as Georgia and Tennessee, they've been able to expose the bad ones, and LSU is included in that.

I know I've said it already in this article, but these two teams always play each other close, and this year should be no exception. I don't necessarily think Florida is going to win this game, but I also don't believe LSU is going to cover the 13.5 point spread. If this game was in the Swamp, I'd feel a lot worse about LSU's chances in this game, but since it's in Death Valley, I think LSU still has a good chance to walk out with a win, it just might not be as big as some hope.