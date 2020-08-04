TigerDetails - COVID-19 causes LSU senior Travez Moore to lose more than 25 pounds

COVID-19 causes LSU senior Travez Moore to lose more than 25 pounds
LSU senior pass rusher Travez Moore shared on Twitter Tuesday morning his first-hand experience with COVID-19.
"Bro coronavirus is real," the 6-4 Moore tweeted. "I was 256 (pounds) now I'm 229 because (I) lost my appetite and it's hard to eat plus you can barely breath. You can't smell food, you can't taste food or taste any liquids.
"Stay y'all ass in the house."
Moore, who prepped at Bastrop, recorded three tackles, a half tackle for loss and half a sack in 2019.
Sports Illustrated issued a report in June that 30 LSU players were under quarantine due to the virus. However, Ed Orgeron said during last week's Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting that he believes the Tigers only "have two guys right now" that have tested positive for the virus.
Due to safety concerns with the coronavirus, the SEC decided to push the 2020 season back until Sept. 26 and will only play a 10-game conference schedule, which will be announced at a later date.