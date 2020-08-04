TigerDetails - COVID-19 causes LSU senior Travez Moore to lose more than 25 pounds

LSU senior pass rusher Travez Moore shared on Twitter Tuesday morning his first-hand experience with COVID-19.

"Bro coronavirus is real," the 6-4 Moore tweeted. "I was 256 (pounds) now I'm 229 because (I) lost my appetite and it's hard to eat plus you can barely breath. You can't smell food, you can't taste food or taste any liquids.

"Stay y'all ass in the house."

Moore, who prepped at Bastrop, recorded three tackles, a half tackle for loss and half a sack in 2019.