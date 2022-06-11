Creighton ace Dylan Tebrake announces graduate transfer to LSU

Jay Johnson admitted bluntly Monday immediately following LSU's regional loss at Southern Miss that the program had been "infinitely" out-performed on the mound and had work to do.

And the Tigers appeared to add another veteran piece to that equation Saturday.

Creighton righty Dylan Tebrake announced his plans to transfer to the SEC program after four seasons pitching for the Blue Jays.

The Cold Spring, Minn., native compiled an 8-2 record with 115 strikeouts, 73 hits, 33 walks and a 2.81 ERA in 93 innings pitched in 17 appearances this season.

He would have one year of eligibility remaining because of the blanket COVID-19 waiver granted all student-athletes prior to the 2020-21 school year.