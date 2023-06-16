LSU center fielder Dylan Crews was named Friday as the winner of the sixth annual Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award (BBNCSA) which is presented to college baseball's best hitter.

Crews, a junior from Longwood, Florida, has a .434 batting average (third) in the nation) with 17 home runs and 67 RBIs. He also has a .380 188-game career average and a .462 16-game NCAA tournament average.

"I guess just the balance really throughout the year, just trusting my process every day but also doing things that I love outside of baseball, which is going fishing or hanging out with friends,," Crews said last week of one of his secrets to his success at the plate.

"The balance, keeping the mind fresh all the time, it gets me, more willing and having more fun out there."

Crews, already voted the SEC's Player of the Year by league coaches, leads the SEC leader in batting average, on-base percentage (.576), runs (89) and hits (98). He has been on-base 67 straight games, including all 63 this season for the 48-15 Tigers who open play in the College World Series vs. Tennessee Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Bragan award is open to nominations from all Division I baseball programs in the country. The award is based on performance at the plate, academics, and personal integrity.

"This was the deepest and most talented group of players we have seen in the history of the award, i was a very close race, said Tracy Taylor, executive director of the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award and the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation. "Our selection committee did a great job in selecting Dylan Crews of LSU as the winner of the 2023 Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award presented by SR Bats. Dylan hit over .430 with an on base percentage of .576 and a 1.310 OPS in the toughest league in college baseball. He was the SEC Player of the Year and a consensus All America.

"But that is not the whole story of this student-athlete. Dylan is also on the SEC Community Service Team as well as being an excellent student. He has been recognized for his work with families with physical and mental disabilities in Baton Rouge and with Team Of Dreams in the area. Dylan Crews is a great example of what the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award is all about."

On Thursday, LSU pitcher Paul Skenes won the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy given annually to the most outstanding player in NCAA Division I baseball. He had already been named Collegiate Baseball newspaper national Player of the Year and the SEC Pitcher of the Year.

On Wednesday, Skenes, Crews and third baseman Tommy White were named 2023 National College Baseball Writers Association first-team All-Americans.



