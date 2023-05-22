It may have been the biggest no-brainer vote in the history of SEC post-season baseball awards.

LSU junior center fielder Dylan Crews, who batted over .500 for a large part of this season, is ranked in the top three nationally in on-base, percentage, runs and walks.

Tigers’ junior pitcher Paul Skenes is the national leader in three categories including strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings.

LSU’s dynamic duo made it easy on Monday for SEC coaches to select them the league’s Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year respectively. It’s the first time in LSU’s storied baseball history that Tigers' players won those awards in the same season.

Crews and Skenes won All-SEC first-team honors as did third baseman Tommy White. Also, Crews was named to the All-SEC Defensive team and first baseman Jared Jones was an All-SEC Freshman team honoree.

Also on Monday, USA Baseball announced that Crews, Skenes and White were on the 25-man Golden Spikes Award semifinalist list.

The Golden Spikes Award is annually given to the top amateur baseball player in the nation. LSU pitcher Ben McDonald won the Golden Spikes in 1989 and remains the only Tiger ever to win the award.

“It starts with them (Crews and Skenes) holding the bar so high and then everybody (on the LSU team) rising up to that,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “It's almost like they created this standard of nobody wants to let those two down. And then now suddenly, nobody wants to let anybody down.”

Crews became the first baseball player in SEC history to win Player of the Year two consecutive seasons. Last year, he shared the award with Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara.

After being selected the league’s preseason Player of the Year this season, he’s lived up to the lofty expectations for the No. 4 ranked Tigers who open SEC tournament play in Hoover, Ala. on Wednesday morning vs. the winner of Tuesday’s South Carolina/Georgia game.

Crews leads the SEC and is ranked seventh nationally with a .423 batting average. He has 14 home runs, 13 doubles and 57 RBI, and he is also the league-leader in on-base percentage (.573), runs scored (79) and walks (56).

He’s also No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage, No. 2 in runs scored and No. 3 in walks. He has a reached base streak of 59 games, which includes all 55 games of this season and the last four games of the 2022 season.

“It shows that the hard work is definitely paying off,” Crews said of his Player of the Year repeat. “It means just as much to people that helped me get where I am today as it does to me. I'm very thankful, very blessed.”

Skenes, who transferred to LSU this season from Air Force where last year he won John Olerud Award as the best two-way player in college baseball, blossomed into the nation’s best pitcher this season when he was allowed to concentrate solely on pitching.

He leads nation in strikeouts (164), strikeouts per nine innings (17.03), WHIP (0.75) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.93). He also leads the SEC in wins (10), earned run average (1.77), innings pitched (86.2) and opponent batting average (.161).

“That's not the reason that I came to the SEC, per se but it's obviously really cool to accomplish that,” Skenes said of winning Pitcher of the Year. “It's cool to have some recognition for what we've accomplished as a team this year.”

White, a sophomore who transferred to LSU this season from North Carolina State, is second nationally in total RBI (89) and RBI per game (1.75).

He’s hitting .389 and he leads LSU in doubles (22) and home runs (20). He is No. 1 in the SEC in RBI, No. 2 in doubles, No. 3 in total bases (161), No. 4 in batting average, No. 4 in slugging percentage, No. 5 in hits (79) and No. 7 in homers.

Jones, a true freshman, is hitting .307 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 45 RBI. He is second on the team in homers, third in RBI and fourth in doubles.