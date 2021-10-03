LSU's first home loss to Auburn in more than two decades was a tough pill to swallow Saturday night.

The home-standing Tigers started strong, but missed one opportunity after another to truly take control of the game.

By the end, a quarterback Auburn had pulled a week earlier trailing Georgia State was giving fans, media and former players flashbacks of Johnny Manziel and Michael Vick.

Junior Bo Nix and company took the final 24-19 lead with 3:11 remaining.

And, suddenly backed against a wall, their counterparts in purple and gold had no answers.

The fan base has been vocal as ever in its frustration (Join the conversation on the Victory Hill message board).

But here's some of what a few current and former players had to share via Twitter as the game wound down and in the hours since.