Lloyd Cushenberry, the last player signed in LSU’s 2016 recruiting class, didn’t get an offer from the Tigers until a couple of days before signing day. “I guess somebody else decommitted and a scholarship became available,” said Cushenberry, now a starting center as a redshirt junior. “I kind of had that chip on my shoulder when I got here. Not a lot of people knew about me." Highly-recruited defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson was wanted so badly by LSU that Tigers’ coach Ed Orgeron showed up at his house in Houston at 4 a.m. just hours before Chaission left on a recruiting trip to Florida the weekend before signing day in 2017. Orgeron even appeared at the airport as Chaisson was departing. “You’d think we were dating the way he was following me around,” redshirt sophomore Chaisson said with a laugh. “It definitely impressed me.” Cushenberry and Chaisson took opposite recruiting paths to LSU’s football program. But Thursday night, they found themselves in disbelief when Orgeron announced both players had been chosen to wear the coveted No. 18 jersey for the 2019 season. Because he’s an offensive lineman, Cushenberry is required to wear an O-lineman number, such as his No. 79. He will have a No. 18 patch sewn on the front.

“I realized I was getting it when he (Orgeron) said for the first time ever an offensive lineman was getting it,” said Cushenberry, who started all 13 games in the Tigers’ 10-3 season a year ago. “It took me awhile to stand up. I didn’t know what to say. We have so many guys on the team that could wear it.” Chaisson was equally as stunned. “I was shocked when he (Orgeron) showed the No.18 jersey (with Chiasson’s name on the back),” said Chaisson, who tore an anterior cruciate knee ligament in last season’s opening win over Miami and missed the rest of the year. “I was confused. I missed all of last year. I’m very honored to have it. It’s a true testament to how I’ve been on and off the field. “It’s just who I am. I’m going to be the same way with or without the number. I’m glad I was recognized, but I’ve still got to get it done.” LSU’s jersey No. 18 tradition began in 2003 when quarterback Matt Mauck led the Tigers to their first national title in football since 1958. Mauck’s No. 18 became synonymous with success – both on and off the field – as well as a selfless attitude that has become the epitome of being an LSU football player. “It was very close,” Orgeron said of selecting the 2019 winners. "There were a lot of guys we considered. Lloyd has been a leader for us. K’Lavon has been fantastic on and off the field. Those guys are great representatives.” Mr. No Name Cushenberry is proof that recruiting ratings don’t define a player. He was a three-star recruit from Dutchtown High who committed to South Carolina and then decided to go to Mississippi State because it was closer to Carville, which is 16 miles south from Baton Rouge. That is, until LSU finally offered at the last moment. Cushenberry said he didn’t attend many college summer camps where he would have gained exposure. “I wasn’t thinking of my future,” he said. “I was more concerned with helping my high school team try to win a state championship.” The best thing that happened to Cushenberry was being redshirted as a Tigers’ freshman. It enabled him to begin his college football education, soaking in every word uttered by Ethan Pocic and Will Clapp, the Tigers’ starting centers in 2016 and 2017 respectively, as well as former starting guard Garrett Brumfield. “From the day I stepped in, he took me under his wing,” said Cushenberry of Pocic, who has started 15 games in his first two pro seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. “All those guys showed me the ropes on how to do things the right way every day. I can’t thank those guys enough for everything they taught me. “My redshirt year was big for me. Everything Pocic did on and off the field, I tried to pretty much be like him. Then when I had a chance to play the next year (in six games on the O-line, 11 games on the special teams), I just did everything Clapp did. We did extra drills. He showed me how to prepare for Saturdays.”

When Clapp moved on to the New Orleans Saints last year as a rookie, it left a vacancy at center. It was Cushenberry’s job to win or lose, and he ended up starting and playing every minute in 11 of 13 games. “Last year when he was going to start,” Orgeron said of Cushenberry, “my question was `Can he handle a nose tackle one-on-one?’ He was a little light (in weight), but he did fine. He’s ended up being one of the best centers in the SEC. He’s going to be a draft pick and he’s going to play in the NFL.” Cushenberry missed only eight total snaps in the eight SEC games. He played all 96 snaps in the seven-overtime loss at Texas A&M and then played all 86 offensive snaps in Fiesta Bowl win over seventh-ranked UCF. How did Cushenberry raise his game? Again, it takes a village. “Going against (nose tackle) Ed Alexander every day the last two or three years in practice helped me a lot,” Cushenberry said. “Then, my redshirt freshman year in the scout team going against (Davon) Godchaux (who started 21 games in first two seasons with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins), because he bullrushed me every day. I had to do something to stop that.” Cushenberry’s dedication to task runs in the family. His mother Debbie has never missed attending her son’s practices or games. “At Little League practices, she was always there sitting in the car,” Cushenberry said. “I know where she sat at my high school games. Even here (at LSU) when I come off (the field) for warmups, I know where she’s at.” Needless to say, she is thrilled about the No. 18 honor. “She asked me this (Saturday) morning how she could get the (No. 18) patch on her jersey,” Cushenberry said. “She might get an 18 jersey. She’s very proud of me. She knows what I went through with people doubting me.” The phenom

Chaisson has had few doubters. Despite playing just two seasons of varsity football for Houston’s Northside High, his athletic talent and skill set had recruiters hounding him day and night. He led the football-rich state of Texas in sacks with 15½ as a senior in 2015. His football success, combined with a 3.3 grade point average, placed him among the nation’s elite prep players. Two years ago, Chaisson became the eighth true freshman to start an LSU season opener since 2000. He didn’t have a spectacular year but showed enough to whet defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s appetite that he could be a force in 2018. But early in the Tigers’ season opening win over Miami last September, Chaisson felt something snap in one of his knees. “I was something I’d never felt before,” Chaisson said. “When I got on the sideline, I was a little shaken up. But I’m a positive person. I thought I could put a knee brace on and keep going.” Instead, there was surgery followed by rehab. And it’s when everyone in the LSU program learned Chaisson’s biggest strength. “Character,” Orgeron said. “No question about it."