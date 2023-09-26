Freshman defensive lineman Da'Shawn Womack had quite the performance against Arkansas on Saturday. The four-star freshman from Baltimore, Maryland saw a very limited role in the Tigers SEC home opener, but he made every snap count.

On just five snaps, Womack recorded one sack, three pressures, two hurries and had a 66.67% pass rush win rate. With this performance, Womack was awarded with the second best pass rush grade of any LSU defender from PFF, trailing only Bradyn Swinson.

Brian Kelly said in his press conference on Monday that Womack still has a lot to learn before he can be a huge playmaker for the Tigers, but I think his performance should earn him some more snaps moving forward.