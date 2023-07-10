Quarterback Jayden Daniels, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and running back Josh Williams form the trio of LSU players set to join second-year head coach Brian Kelly at next week's SEC Media Days in Nashville.

The Tigers appear on Monday, the first day of the four-day event staged at the Grand Hyatt. LSU's rotation through the gauntlet of more than 1,000 credentialed media is from 10:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

The event will televised on ESPN's SEC Network.

LSU reports for training camp on August 2 with its first practice scheduled for the following day. The Tigers open the season vs. Florida State in Orlando on Sept. 3..

Here's the complete roster of SEC players attending the league's Media Days.

Alabama: OL JC Latham, DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, LB Dallas Turner.

Arkansas: DE Landon Jackson, QB KJ Jefferson, RB Raheim Sanders.

Auburn: TE Luke Deal, LB Elijah McAllister, OL Kameron Stutts.

Florida: OL Kingsley Eguakun, DB Jason Marshall Jr., WR Ricky Pearsall.

Georgia: TE Brock Bowers, DB Kamari Lassiter, OL Sedrick Van Pran.

Kentucky: OL Eli Cox, DL Octavious Oxendine, LB J.J. Weaver.

LSU: QB Jayden Daniels, RB Josh Williams, DT Mekhi Wingo.

Ole Miss: DE Cedric Johnson, RB Quinshon Judkins, CB Deantre Prince.

Mississippi State: DT Jaden Crumedy, RB Jo’quavious Marks, QB Will Rogers.

Missouri: DB Kris Abrams-Draine, OL Javon Foster, DL Darius Robinson.

South Carolina: DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger, QB Spencer Rattler.

Tennessee: QB Joe Milton III, DL Omari Thomas, TE Jacob Warren.

Texas A&M: DL Fadil Diggs, DL McKinnley Jackson, WR Ainias Smith.

Vanderbilt: LB Ethan Barr, S Jaylen Mahoney, WR Will Sheppard.