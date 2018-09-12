Dare Rosenthal 'a first-round draft pick at left tackle,' per Ed Orgeron
Dare Rosenthal's position change this week may help address an immediate concern, but also reap benefits for the Ferriday product beyond his college career.The true freshman's move to offensive tac...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news