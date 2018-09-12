Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 20:35:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Dare Rosenthal 'a first-round draft pick at left tackle,' per Ed Orgeron

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails.com
Staff

Dare Rosenthal's position change this week may help address an immediate concern, but also reap benefits for the Ferriday product beyond his college career.The true freshman's move to offensive tac...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}