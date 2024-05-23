LSU Basketball has announced that David Patrick is returning to Baton Rouge to join Matt McMahon's staff as Associate Head Coach. Patrick brings almost 20 years of coaching experience back to LSU. He spent the last two years as the head coach of men’s basketball at Sacramento State.

Coach McMahon said, “I am incredibly excited to welcome David Patrick and his family to our LSU coaching staff. He is an outstanding basketball coach and an elite recruiter who has impacted winning at every stop on his journey. Coach Patrick brings tremendous experience and success to our program. He has been a Division I Head Coach, an assistant coach for the Australian National Team winning a bronze medal in the 2021 Olympics and has coached in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the NCAA Tournament. “I love Coach Patrick’s investment in player development and in building relationships. He has recruited and helped to develop multiple NBA Draft picks throughout his career. I look forward to the new ideas, solutions, and energy he will bring to our program. We can’t wait to get started this summer.”



Though he was raised in Australia, Patrick is no stranger to Louisiana. He attended Chapel Trafton High School in Baton Rouge and played for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in Lafayette. His first coaching position was as an assistant at Nicholls State. From 2012-2016, Patrick was an assistant coach at LSU, where he helped bring them a top 5 recruiting class in both 2013 and 2015. That 2015 class included No. 1 ranked high school player Ben Simmons, who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets. He has recruited 11 players that have played in the NBA, which include seven draft picks, four that were first rounders. He has also coached 28 players that have gone on to play professionally, including 19 in the NBA.