Here’s what happened with two former LSU players playing Monday on day one of the NBA’s Salt Lake City Summer League:

G Ja’Vonte Smart (Philadelphia 76ers)

Came off the bench and played 18:33, scored 10 points with 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 0 turnovers in Philadelphia’s 94-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Was 4 of 6 (66.7 percent) from the field, 1 of 1 (100 percent) from 3-point range and 1 of 1 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

F KJ Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Did not play (coaches decision) in Oklahoma City’s 95-85 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Tuesday’s schedule

No games July 4th holiday

Wednesday’s schedule

Thunder (K.J. Williams) vs. Grizzlies, 6 p.m. NBA-TV

76ers (Ja’Vonte Smart) vs. Jazz, 8 p.m., NBA-TV