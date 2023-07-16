Former LSU stars Darius Days and Tari Eason get a chance to play in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League finals after the Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 115-101 in a semi-final on Sunday.

The 5-0 Rockets will face the 5-0 Cleveland Cavaliers in Monday’s championship game on ESPN at 8 p.m. The Cavs edged the Brooklyn Nets, 101-99, in Sunday’s other semifinals.

The Rockets have rested in the last three games four of the five starters (including Eason) who started the first two games.

It’s allowed players like Days to enjoy three straight starts. He scored 5 points and collected 5 rebounds in Sunday’s win over the Jazz.

Three other Tigers – Ja’Vonte Smart, KJ Williams and Duop Reath – ended their summer league play on Sunday.

Smart, who played eight summer league games (three in the Salt City League, five in Vegas) for the Philadelphia 76ers, finished with a flourish. He scored his summer-best 23 points in a 117-114 win over the Pelicans.

Here's what happened to all five ex-Tigers on the 10th day of the Las Vegas Summer League:

F Darius Days (Houston Rockets)

Started, played 21:34, scored 5 points with 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 turnover in Houston’s 115-101 win over the Utah Jazz. Was 2 of 8 (50 percent) from the field, 1 of 5 (20 percent) from 3-point range and 0 of 0 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Days’ summer league stats for the 5-0 Rockets: Played in four games (three starts), averaging 19.4 minutes, 9.3 points, 5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 1 turnover. Has shot 13 of 27 (48.1 percent) from the field, 10 of 22 (45.5 percent) from 3-point range and 3 of 3 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

F Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Did not play (coach’s decision)

Eason’s summer league stats for the 5-0 Rockets: Played and started in two games, averaged 31 minutes, 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocked shots, 1 steal and 3.5 turnovers. Has shot 19 of 39 (48.7 percent) from the field, 4 of 11 (36.4 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from the free throw line.

G/SF Ja’Vonte Smart (Philadelphia 76ers)

Started, played 27:32 scored 23 points with 2 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals and 2 turnovers in Philadelphia’s 117-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Was 9 of 17 (52.9 percent) from the field, 5 of 9 (00.0 percent) from 3-point range and 0 of 0 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Smart’s final summer league stats for the 3-5 76ers (1-2 Salt Lake City, 2-3 Las Vegas): Played in eight games and started six, averaged 26.2 minutes, 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1 turnover. Shot 46 of 95 (48.4 percent) from the field, 13 of 36 (36.1 percent) from 3-point range and 17 of 25 (68 percent) from the free throw line.

F KJ Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Played 6:04 in Oklahoma City’s 98-94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Scored 0 points with 2 rebounds and 2 turnovers. Was 0 of 1 (00.0 percent) from the field, 0 of 1 (00.0 percent) from 3-point range and 0 of 0 (00.0 percent) from the free throw line.

Williams’ final summer league stats for the 4-4 Thunder (2-1 Salt Lake City, 2-3 Las Vegas): Played in four games (started three), averaging 16 minutes, 7.8 points, 7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1 turnover. Shot 13 of 29 (44.8 percent) from the field, 1 of 9 (11.1 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from the free throw line.

F Duop Reath (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 19, scored 18 points with 6 rebounds, 2 blocked shots, 1 steal, 2 assists and 2 turnover in Portland’s 104-78 loss to the Miami Heat. Was 4 of 10 (40 percent) from the field, 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 9 of 12 (75 percent) from the free throw line.

Reath’s final summer league stats for the 3-2 Trail Blazers: Played in five games (started one), has averaged 19 minutes, 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocked shots. Shot 21 of 44 (47.8 percent) from the field, 3 of 8 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range and 20 of 24 (83.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Monday’s Las Vegas Summer League championship game

Houston Rockets (Tari Eason, Darius Days) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers), 8 p.m. CDT, ESPN