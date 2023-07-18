After five straight wins that put former LSU stars Darius Days and Tari Eason on the cusp of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League champion, the Houston Rockets never got off the launching pad in Monday’s finals.

They were pounded 99-78 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the championship game.

Eason, who started the first two games in summer league play, sat out the four remaining games as did teammate Jabari Smith on the orders of Houston management not wishing to risk injury.

Days started his fourth straight game and turned in a horrible performance. He scored just 3 points on 1 of 6 3’s and had just 4 rebounds in 22:35 of playing time.

Here’s the final cumulative stats of all five former LSU players in the summer league and a grade for their performances.

F Tari Eason

Played and started in two games of six games for the 5-1 Rockets. Averaged 31 minutes, 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocked shots, 1 steal and 3.5 turnovers. Shot 19 of 39 (48.7 percent) from the field, 4 of 11 (36.4 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from the free throw line.

GRADE: A+

Eason’s leap of improvement from his only season playing for LSU in 2020-21 until now is tremendous. He handles the ball well with both hands, is strong enough to finish in traffic, can hit 3s, is a solid on-ball defender and can fly up and down the court.

C Duop Reath

Played in five games and started one for the 5-2 Trail Blazers. Averaged 19 minutes, 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocked shots. Shot 21 of 44 (47.8 percent) from the field, 3 of 8 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range and 20 of 24 (83.3 percent) from the free throw line.

GRADE: A

The 6-11, 245-pound Reath, who has toiled in his first five years as a pro playing overseas in Serbia, Australia, China and Lebanon, showed in Vegas he has viable NBA center skills. He is a superb rim protector, eats up space with his pick-and-roll defense, knows when and where to take his shots and is almost a 90 percent free thrower. Some NBA team needs to sign him a free agent.

G Ja’Vonte Smart

Played in eight games and started six for 3-5 Philadelphia in the Salt Lake City (1-2) and Las Vegas (2-3) leagues. Averaged 26.2 minutes, 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1 turnover. Shot 46 of 95 (48.4 percent) from the field, 13 of 36 (36.1 percent) from 3-point range and 17 of 25 (68 percent) from the free throw line.

GRADE: B

After two seasons as a pro with NVA and G-League experience, Smart has matured. He understands game pace, he makes good decisions, plays sticky defense and for the most has stopping firing 3-pointers when gets the urge. His problem is at 6-4 he doesn’t shoot well enough to play shooting guard and isn’t strong or tall enough to play small forward. If he wants to stick with an NBA team, he needs to improve his outside shot and his spotty free throw shooting.

F Darius Days

Played in five games (four starts) for the 5-1 Rockets, averaging 20 minutes, 8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 turnovers. Shot 14 of 33 (42.1 percent) from the field, 11 of 28 (39.3 percent) from 3-point range and 2 of 2 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

GRADE: C

Last season as a rookie, Days averaged 24.4 points and 9.8 rebounds in 29 starts for Rio Grande of the G-League, He also played in three games for the Rockets.

Considering that type of experience, he looked mostly uninvolved in Vegas. Never really got on the boards. Wasn’t aggressive offensively. Just lofted a lot of catch-and-shoot 3s and played way too much on the perimeter, especially in situations when he never bothered to crash the boards.

C KJ Williams

Played in four games (started three) for the 4-4 Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1 Salt Lake City, 2-3 Vegas). Averaged 16 minutes, 7.8 points, 7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1 turnover. Shot 13 of 29 (44.8 percent) from the field, 1 of 9 (11.1 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from the free throw line.

GRADE: C minus

Didn’t get enough playing time as a rookie to get in any sort of flow, except for his start against the Rockets when he had 19 points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes. Certainly has an NBA body (6-10, 250 pounds), but he needs a G-League situation to improve in every facet of the game.







