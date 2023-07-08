Former LSU guard Ja'Vonte Smart is off to quick start in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League.

After averaging in double figures in three games for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA's Salt Lake City Summer :League this past week, Smart scored 17 points starting at small forward for the 76ers in their 110-101 Vegas debut Saturday over the New York Knicks.

Here’s what happened with Smart and another ex-LSU player on the second day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

G/SF Ja’Vonte Smart (Philadelphia 76ers)

Started, played 26:50, scored 17 points with 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 turnover in Philadelphia’s 110-101 win over the New York Knicks. Was 5 of 15 (33.3 percent) from the field, 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 5 of 6 (83.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 2-2 76ers: Played in four games and started two, averaged 24.3 minutes, 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 0.2 turnovers. Has shot 21 of 42 (50 percent) from the field, 6 of 18 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 9 of 14 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

F KJ Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

DNP in Oklahoma City’s 91-80 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Williams’ summer league stats for the 3-1 Thunder: Started and played in one game, averaging 17½ minutes, 5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 1 turnover. Has shot 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (00.0 percent) from 3-point range and 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Sunday’s schedule

Rockets (Tari Eason, Darius Days) vs. Pistons, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Trail Blazers (Duop Reath) vs. Spurs, 7 p.m., ESPN2